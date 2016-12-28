Photos: Anoka girls hockey loses to Rogers in Schwan Cup Silver division

The Anoka girls hockey team lost 2-1 Tuesday to Rogers in the Silver division of the Schwan Cup high school hockey tournament. Rogers’ Ellie Feilen scored on a power play at the 1:29 mark in overtime as the Royals improve to 10-3-1. The Tornadoes drop to 6-6-1.
Rogers got on the board in the first period off a Paetyn Levis goal assisted by Madison Chapman.
Anoka tied the game in the second period on a power play when Maddie Mashuga and Kjersten Larson assisted in Sami Jockisch’s goal.
A scoreless third period resulted in overtime, where Feilen’s early goal was assisted by Sara Parent.
Rogers faces Andover in the Schwan Cup Silver championship at 5:30 p.m. today at Ridder Arena. Anoka takes on Moose Lake Area in the third place game at 5:30 p.m. in Blaine.