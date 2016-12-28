Photos: Anoka girls hockey loses to Rogers in Schwan Cup Silver division

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Anoka goalie Kjersten Larson had 32 saves Tuesday against Rogers. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

The Anoka girls hockey team lost 2-1 Tuesday to Rogers in the Silver division of the Schwan Cup high school hockey tournament. Rogers’ Ellie Feilen scored on a power play at the 1:29 mark in overtime as the Royals improve to 10-3-1. The Tornadoes drop to 6-6-1.

Rogers got on the board in the first period off a Paetyn Levis goal assisted by Madison Chapman.

Anoka tied the game in the second period on a power play when Maddie Mashuga and Kjersten Larson assisted in Sami Jockisch’s goal.

A scoreless third period resulted in overtime, where Feilen’s early goal was assisted by Sara Parent.

Rogers faces Andover in the Schwan Cup Silver championship at 5:30 p.m. today at Ridder Arena. Anoka takes on Moose Lake Area in the third place game at 5:30 p.m. in Blaine.