Andover girls hockey wins Schwan Cup Silver Division championship

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

The Andover girls hockey team poses for photos after winning the Schwan Cup high school hockey tournament Silver Division title. (Photo by Jared Hines)

After four consecutive losses, the Andover girls hockey team rattled off three straight wins in the Schwan Cup high school hockey tournament, winning the Silver Division championship.

The Huskies defeated Holy Family Catholic/Waconia 3-2 on Monday, Moose Lake Area 5-4 on Tuesday and then Rogers 3-1 on Wednesday at Ridder Arena.

Andover is now 8-5 overall.

In the win against Rogers (10-4-1), the Huskies scored three unanswered goals after the Royals took a 1-0 lead off a Paetyn Levis goal 12 seconds into the first period.

Andover’s Claire Butorac tied it up five minutes into the second period with the assist from Jamie Nelson.

The first five minutes of the third period proved crucial for the Huskies. Nicole Sedey scored twice to seal the game early. Butorac and Nelson picked up the assist on the first goal 46 seconds into the period. Sedey’s second goal came four minutes later with another assist from Butorac.

Rogers had a 21-17 shots on goal advantage, but the Huskies took nine shots in the third period compared to the Royals’ six.

Cassidy Stumo recorded 20 saves in the net for Andover while Hailey Hartlage had 14 for Rogers.

Proctor/Hermantown defeated Lakeville North 4-1 in the Gold Division championship game.

In the Bronze Division championship, Green Bay, Wisconsin, defeated Mahtomedi 2-1.

Cambridge-Isanti defeated Chisago Lakes 2-0 to win the Open/American Division.

Northern Lakes won the round-robin format Open/National Division title, going 3-0.