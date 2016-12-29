Anoka County seeks funds for park project

Anoka County is seeking federal funds to help pay for an improvement project in Mississippi West Regional Park, Ramsey.

The Anoka County Board Dec. 13 authorized submission of a $624,000 grant request to the National Park Service through its federal land access program.

The county is eligible for the federal dollars because a portion of the park lies within the Mississippi National River Recreation Area, according to Jeff Perry, county park planning and resource manager.

The proposed project includes creating a main entrance road to the park, which will be Traprock Street, constructing a new parking lot – there is none right now – and interior trail construction, Perry said.

The federal grant, if approved, would require a 20 percent local match totaling $156,000, which would be provided from state legacy dollars earmarked for park projects, said John VonDeLinde, county parks and community services division manager.

“We hope the application is successful,” he said. “The project will improve access to a national parks area.”

The county was unsuccessful in seeking a similar grant from the National Park Services in 2015, according to Perry.

“We scored high, but not high enough,” Perry said.

Construction on the project would take place in 2018 if the federal funding application is approved, he said.

If not, then the project would be delayed, Perry said.