Banfill-Locke presents ‘Reaching Backward, Reaching Forward: Tracing Histories’

Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts presents “Reaching Backward, Reaching Forward: Tracing Histories,” an exhibition featuring the work of artists in residence Kit Leffler and Monica Sheets. “Louella Mae Snider” by Kit Leffler

The exhibit, on view from Jan. 7 to Feb. 4, presents works that capture characters and stories from both past and present as they build a narrative around our local community and its relation to a broader story of place and time.

Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts is located at 6666 East River Road in Fridley. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

An opening celebration is planned for Jan. 8 from 1 to 4 p.m.

An artist talk with Leffler and Sheets will take place on Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. Special guests Andy Sturdevant, an artist and writer based in Minneapolis, and local urban geographer and writer Bill Lindeke, Ph.D., will also be present for a conversation about the artistic offerings and historical narratives of the exhibit.

The exhibit, opening celebration and artist talk are all offered free of charge.

About the Artist in Residence Projects

Leffler’s project explores the road stories of the Red River Ox Cart Trail, a network of paths joining the Red River (or Selkirk) Colony and its north-flowing watershed with the south-flowing Mississippi River, used between 1820 and 1870. The paths were a thoroughfare for early fur trade and ran from current day Winnipeg, Canada, to Saint Paul. Rather than create a strict historical resurrection of the trail, the project is intended as a learning experience – an attempt to build a historical and artistic narrative that balances on the indistinct paths of time that connect past and present. These new portraitures are a response to a series of four walking and drawing tours Leffler led during the summer. They extended from Lowertown Landing in St. Paul to Banfill Tavern in Fridley. The following local characters are highlighted in the exhibition: Earl Bakken, John Banfill, George Bonga, Pierre Bottineau, Little Crow, Stephen Desnoyer, William Folwell, Del Hampton, Norman Kittson, Pierre “Pig’s Eye” Perrant, Joe Siwek and Louella Mae Snider.

Sheets’ installation, the stories, hopes and fears of Fridley residents, present not just a snapshot of their own town, but a reflection of U.S. suburbs in a time of demographic changes. Sheets began her residency at Banfill-Locke by asking people what Fridley has and what Fridley needs – two short questions to find out what was on people’s minds. She followed this up with one-on-one conversations to hear about people’s personal experiences in Fridley. These conversations, including 16 recorded interviews, form the basis for the installation. When a doorbell is pressed, architectural models of the rambler-style houses found in Fridley play excerpts from the interviews. These excerpts offer perspectives that complement and contradict one another, revealing concerns about aging in place, anxiety about demographic shifts, the enduring appeal of the suburban lifestyle and longing for greater sense of community.

About the artists

Leffler is a Minneapolis-based visual artist who creates representational pen and watercolor drawings that often feature elements of collage. Her practice considers spatial place, time and subjectivity through portraiture, mapping and urban roaming. She received her Master of Fine Arts in printmaking from Edinburgh College of Art in 2011 and has completed residencies at the Minnesota Center for Book Arts, Highpoint Center for Printmaking, SPARE in Chicago and the Frans Masereel Centre in Kasterlee, Belgium. Exhibiting both nationally and internationally, her work was most recently shown at the Mid-America Print Conference in Louisville, Kentucky. In addition, Leffler is also the founder of the Minneapolis Plein Air Coterie, an occasional puppeteer/performer and the technology team lead for Prospect Park Community Gardens. Learn more about Leffler at www.kitleffler.com. Image by Monica Sheets

Sheets creates platforms for communication as a means of civic engagement for herself and other participants. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, and studied photography at the Cleveland Institute of Art. Her experiences growing up in the Rust Belt (the former industrial heart of the U.S.) were pivotal to her decision to work directly with participants, coming from a desire to reach audiences who might not normally visit galleries and museums. She received a Master of Fine Arts in public art and new artistic strategies from the Bauhaus-University Weimar in 2009. Her artwork has been recognized by the MCAD/Jerome Fellowship for Emerging Artists, the Minnesota State Arts Board, FORECAST Public Artworks and the Culture Foundation of the Free State of Saxony. In addition to her artistic work, she has worked in different capacities at a variety of nonprofit art organizations, including as founder and director of Das Fundbuero e.V., a cultural organization dedicated to creating spaces in which former East German citizens can discuss their experiences of the German Democratic Republic and the aftermath of German unification in 1989. To learn more about Sheets, visit www.monicasheets.com.