Blaine boys hockey carrying on winning tradition

The Blaine boys hockey team is off to a 6-2 start as of Dec. 28, led by Bryce Brodzinski’s seven goals and 11 assists. (Photo by Sam Herder)

A season ago, the Blaine boys hockey roster was littered with 15 seniors. That group led the Bengals to a 22-5 campaign that ended in the Section 5AA semifinals.

Entering this year, head coach Chris Carroll and his staff weren’t sure what they’d get out of the team early on. But here’s the thing, when it comes to Blaine hockey, success is expected.

The Bengals have taken those expectations to heart, racing out to a 6-2 record as of Dec. 28.

“Blaine is Blaine,” Carroll said. “The success that the program has had, not only at the high school level, but all the way up from Bantam to PeeWees to Squirts. Just being a community-based organization that has been successful has woven into the fabric of the kids that they expect to win. It’s kind of the way they’re groomed all the way up. It’s new faces that come in, but we have the same expectations for them as every other year. With that, kids ride that expectation.”

After a 2-0 start, Blaine got a wake-up call with a 10-1 loss to Minnetonka. Following a split with Spring Lake Park and Centennial, the Bengals were on a three-game winning streak before Thursday’s game against White Bear Lake.

“Getting through the first few games, we’re trying to get confidence in our structure,” Carroll said. “We have some structures that we implement as our base and we want to have that every day. The first couple games we’ve been sorting that out. The last handful of games, what I’ve really liked is our guys’ attention to that base and the execution of it.”

Balance has also played an important role. In 2015-16, Luke Notermann and Riley Tufte did most of the damage for Blaine. Notermann finished with 84 points and is playing with the Minnesota Gophers. Tufte had 85 points and is currently at the University of Minnesota, Duluth.

The third highest in points was Tanner Vescio with 32 points, who was also a senior.

Through eight games this year, the Bengals have five players in double-digit points. Bryce Brodzinski, a sophomore, leads Blaine with 18 points off seven goals and 11 assists. Sophomore Will Hillman has four goals and eight assists, senior Steven West adds 10 goals and two assists and seniors Lincoln Erne and Max Bautch both have three goals and eight assists. Will Hillman has added four goals and eight assists for the Bengals. (Photo by Sam Herder)

“Last year we were pretty top heavy with Riley and Luke and those guys did the brunt of our scoring and rightfully so. They were gifted kids,” Carroll said. “This year we have that balance. We really like that. Last year as Riley and Luke went, so did our team. There were only a handful of games that they came up empty handed. This year, if one of our lines isn’t quite clicking, we’ve got someone else that has the confidence and expectation to step up.”

Blaine is 5-1 in the Northwest Suburban Conference, behind only undefeated and 8-1 overall Elk River/Zimmerman. The two teams square off Jan. 7 in Elk River. Until then, Blaine is focused on improving and getting input from more players.

But so far, the quick start has shown plenty of promise.

“To be eight games in and having a bulk of our guys executing our structure at the level they’re doing and the consistently they’re doing it, it’s something as a coaching staff that’s really encouraging,” Carroll said.

