Kenneth “Captain” R. Peterson

Kenneth “Captain” Richard Peterson, age 69, of Rice Lake, WI, died Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Brentwood Memory Care in Rice Lake. Ken fought his battle with Lewy Body Dementia for years knowing he would eventually lose his fight.

He was born on September 28, 1947 in Duluth, MN to John and Florence (Sorenson) Peterson. Ken graduated from the Morgan Park High School in Duluth in 1965. He then attended University of MN, Duluth graduating with a BS degree with a Teacher Certification. Ken taught for 35 years in the Anoka – Hennepin School district; teaching psychology and ‘behind-thewheel’ driver’s education at the Coon Rapids High School.

He retired from teaching in 2004, Ken and his wife, Kathi had their dream house built and moved to Rice Lake. The two of them loved to travel and continued to do so after retirement. By train, ship, airplane or car, there was no limit to their adventures. Ken loved being a grandfather and enjoyed watching them grow up.

Ken loved politics serving on Planning and Zoning boards in Ramsey, MN and Town of Oak Grove, WI; City Council in Ramsey, MN and the Barron County Board of Supervisors.

Ken is survived by his wife, Kathi Peterson of Rice Lake; a son, Toby Peterson of Ramsey, MN; a daughter and son-in-law, Jodi and Troy Nelson of Plymouth, MN; two grandchildren, Anna and Olin; a brother, Steven (Barbara) Peterson of Duluth, MN.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Peterson; mother and step-father, Florence and Vern Carlson; and his twin brother, Keith Peterson.

A Celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 2, 2017 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, Rev. Ned Lenhart officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Lewy Body Dementia, 912 Killian Hill. S. W. Lilburn, GA 30047.