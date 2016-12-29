Land owner OKs request to rezone land for business park

A major land owner is open to the city of Ramsey rezoning more of his land for a future business park north of Highway 10 and west of Armstrong Boulevard. Hageman Holdings is interested in having more of its property rezoned for a potential business park, but there is much work to be done by the city of Ramsey before this can take place. File photo

Unlike The COR to the east where it bought foreclosed land to facilitate the development of new homes, shops and parks, Ramsey has not been the major land owner for the property west of The COR.

It has relied on public-private partnerships with Hageman Holdings and the Pearson family and had hoped to develop a 93-acre business park, with 48 acres being on Pearson’s land and 45 acres on Hageman’s property.

But once the council in November chose to not match Capstone Homes’ $1.47 million offer for Pearson Properties’ 88 acres that included that business park land, the city shifted all efforts to Hageman Holdings.

Patrick Brama, assistant to the city administrator and economic development manager, told the Ramsey City Council on Dec. 13 that he spoke with Mike Hageman and was told he would be willing to let the city rezone another 88 acres for his business park. Because of wetlands, only 62 acres are usable, but including the new 62 acres on the north side of Bunker Lake Boulevard and the other 45 acres on the south side of Bunker, that gets the city to a 107-acre business park.

Brama said Ramsey is working with three prospects that are interested in coming to the new business park.

“I want to emphasize these are simply prospects,” Brama told the council. “Nothing has been signed, but there are people looking at the site today, and if we don’t have the zoning in place, unfortunately, a handful of those, we suspect, would look at alternative sites.”

And Ramsey’s alternatives are very limited, which is why it wants to build a new business park to bring more jobs and tax base to the city.

But this rezoning is not a done deal.

A property rezoning requires a public hearing at a Ramsey Planning Commission meeting before going to the City Council for a vote. Brama said it can take up to four months to go through this process. The Ramsey Economic Development Authority would file the rezoning application and cover the fee.

This property that Hageman Holdings is willing to rezone for industrial developers has been designated for a new school. The road and utility development that took place west of Armstrong Boulevard happened when Legacy Christian Academy said it wanted to build a new school in Ramsey. But Legacy, which was formerly named Meadow Creek Christian School, was not able to finance a new school.

Brama knows that PACT Charter School has shown interest in 15 to 30 acres of Hageman’s site for a new high school, so Hageman wants a business park zoning that would still allow for a school or church to be developed without needing another property rezoning,

And because Hageman still wants to develop more homes on 30 acres north of this business park, Brama told the council that Hageman wants “a nice-looking business park” that would be more restrictive on outside storage and not allow gravel lots.

The city in 2015 hired Bolton and Menk for $38,600 to complete an infrastructure study to show what road and utility improvements Hageman and Pearson own on all the land, with the assumptions including the 93-acre business park and the school. Ramsey paid the full cost at the time, using some of the proceeds from its 2013 land sale to Diamond Graphics. Hageman and Pearson agreed to each pay one-third of the cost of this study once they closed on a land sale unless nothing happened by the end of 2019.

The City Council Dec. 13 approved a not-to-exceed contract of $15,000 with Bolton and Menk to refresh this study. Brama said Capstone Homes will pay half the costs and the city would pay the other half.

A question that will have to be answered at some point is who will pay for whatever improvements the study calls for. The 2015 Bolton and Menk study estimated costs totaling $5.4 million over three phases.

Hageman Holdings is already being assessed for the road and utility extension work that happened in 2011 when Legacy Christian Academy was proposing the new school. According to Finance Director Diana Lund, the 2011 project cost $4.37 million. The city agreed to pay 60 percent of the costs and Hageman is paying 40 percent through assessments that began in October 2012 and do not have to be fully paid off until 2035.

Brama said Hageman’s property would probably need more accesses than what the city had approved for the school. He said Hageman is on board for the rezoning and helping to market the property, but with about $1.7 million in assessments to pay for work that has not resulted in any development in five years, Hageman is not interested in more assessments.

“It’s important to note that the request will likely come to the city that if you want to be proactive with the city’s future business park, it’s likely that Hageman Holdings will ask for the city to contribute its assessed portion for the business park arterial infrastructure,” Brama said.

Brama said the city staff’s very preliminary estimates range from $700,000 to $1.6 million for this assessment. The Ramsey EDA has $2.1 million available.

Mayor Sarah Strommen said she supports Bolton and Menk updating its study, but she cautioned that theoretical conversations on who pays for what tend to cause issues because people form expectations.

“I think this is a huge priority for the city and I want to support it, but I think definitely when we get that infrastructure analysis, we need to start getting much more specific,” she said.

