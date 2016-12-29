Logan Rezac racking up points early for Andover

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Logan Rezac leads the Andover boys basketball team with 27.8 points per game through the first four contests, which is tied for the fifth most in the state as of Dec. 28. (Photo by Sam Herder)

Logan Rezac knew what his role would be entering the 2016-17 season. But no one really expected him to take the role to the level it’s currently at.

Rezac, a 6-foot-2 guard, led the Andover boys basketball team with 16.7 points per game last season. Through the first four games this year, Rezac is averaging 27.8, which is tied for the fifth most in the state as of Dec. 28.

He has scored 35 points twice already and has yet to score under 19.

“I knew he would be good, but 35-point good, 27-point average good, I guess I’m surprised by that,” Huskies head coach Matt Aune said. “I’m not surprised that he got better. I watched him over the summer and he worked hard with his AAU team and with us. He’s the hardest working kid in our program right now. He’s gotten better since last spring to this fall. He improved his game, and he was pretty good last year.”

Andover went 2-2 in those first four games. In the season opener against Buffalo on Dec. 2, Rezac scored his first 35-point game in a 77-64 win. He scored more than half the team points with another 35 on Dec. 13 in a 76-65 loss to Robbinsdale Armstrong.

“I’d say I wasn’t expecting this much, but that was my role at the beginning of the season to score and produce as much as possible to help us get wins,” Rezac said. “I don’t know if I’m surprised, but my teammates have helped a lot with the scoring.”

He has added 7.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.3 steals per game. But it’s the scoring that makes Rezac stick out. He has scored 111 total points in the first four games. The second most is Austin Schumacher’s 31.

“He’s really strong and has the ability to take his man off the dribble,” Aune said. “He has the ability to shoot the 3-point shot. And he also has the ability to score with his back to the basket. When he does go, he goes so hard and strong to the basket, that he draws a lot of fouls. Last year he averaged eight free throws a game and he’s averaging more this year. And the fact that he makes 80 percent of them certainly helps his scoring.”

The Huskies anticipate more defensive attention to be put on Rezac. He has worked on his all-around game, including moves in the post, to combat that.

“Toward the end of last season I noticed it a lot,” Rezac said. “We have good play calls to help me run off screens and get open looks. We do a good job of that.”

Andover finished 10-18 last year but turned it on in the Section 7AAAA playoffs. After defeating Duluth East 79-66, the Huskies lost 45-44 to Blaine, the top seed who eventually went on to the state tournament.

Being that close to an upset has lifted Andover’s expectations.

“I think we all expect to make the state tournament this season,” Rezac said. “We lost to the No. 1 seed last year by one. We’ve got some guys back and some new pieces, so I think we’ll have a good chance at getting there.”

To ask Rezac to routinely score in the upper 20s or 30s is probably unrealistic. The Huskies hope the attention on him opens up opportunities for others. But as he’s shown early on, Rezac is capable of carrying the load on any given night.

“Logan is an outstanding leader,” Aune said. “In practice, he works harder, talks more and is a great example for our younger guys to say, ‘Hey, look how hard your best player is working in practice in every drill.’ Even the mundane drills, he’s going as hard as he can and that’s what makes him such a great leader and a player.”

