UnionHerald Crime Briefs for Dec. 30

Burglary at Kentucky Fried Chicken

Employees arrived for work at the Kentucky Fried Chicken, 8770 University Ave. NW., Coon Rapids, the morning of Dec. 12 to find that a burglary had taken place overnight.

According to the Coon Rapids Police report, the southeast entrance glass door of the restaurant was broken to gain entry and $2,142.08 was stolen from the office.

Officers collected a rock that was inside the southeast vestibule by the broken glass, the report states.

One male burglar was captured on video surveillance entering and leaving the Kentucky Fried Chicken and a vehicle could be seen outside in the parking lot, said Detective Sgt. John Stahnke, Coon Rapids Police.

~ Peter Bodley

Woman accused of stealing from church gets stay of adjudication

An Oak Grove woman accused of stealing $25,000 from Living Hope Evangelical Free Church in St. Francis had a felony theft charge stayed for five years in Anoka County District Court.

A church bookkeeper noticed $25,000 missing from church accounts in April and contacted fellow bookkeeper Debra Lee McGaffey, 58, according to the criminal complaint.

McGaffey allegedly said she put the money in her account and was hiding it from her husband, whom she was divorcing. When police contacted her, she said she took the money to help her new boyfriend, whom she met online. He needed the money to ship a container of valuables from overseas, she said, according to the complaint.

McGaffey returned the money to the church April 13, but the church still wanted to press charges, according to the complaint.

McGaffey received a stay of adjudication Dec. 20. The case will be dismissed in five years if she completes 100 hours of community service and follows a number of conditions set by the judge, including that she not hold any position handling money for a person or entity.

~ Olivia Alveshere

Ham Lake woman charged with theft

Jaclyn Michelle Bahl, 32, of Ham Lake, allegedly stole $1,042 of merchandise from a Coon Rapids Target.

Bahl was arraigned in Anoka County District Court on a felony theft charge Dec. 14.

Coon Rapids police responded to Target on Springbrook Drive in Coon Rapids Dec. 12.

A loss prevention employee allegedly saw a woman concealing clothing, toys and electronics in a tote bag, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman, later identified as Bahl, was seen going in and out of a fitting room and leaving with clothes taken from the store, the complaint states.

Bahl was detained by the loss prevention employee, according to the complaint.

She had an outstanding warrant for theft.

~ Olivia Alveshere

Drugs found in Anoka lead to conviction

An Anoka man found a lockable case containing methamphetamine in the road two years ago, and after significant forensic testing, a Lino Lakes man has been convicted of possessing the drugs found within that case.

Calvin John Cobb, 34, was convicted of second-degree drug possession in Anoka County District Court Dec. 5.

Anoka police met with a man who found a lockable case in the road at Seventh Avenue and North Street in Anoka Aug. 4, 2014, according to the criminal complaint.

The man noticed magnets were attached to the box in a way that would allow it to be affixed to the bottom of a vehicle, the complaint states.

Officers searched the box and found two bags containing substances that forensic testing would later determine to be 98.4 grams of meth and 276.5 grams of dimethyl sulfrone, a substance frequently used in the distribution of meth, according to the complaint.

Forensic testing indicated that the probability that the source of DNA found on one of the bags was from someone other than Cobb was 1 in 1.7 billion. Additionally, a fingerprint found on the lockable case matched Cobb’s right ring finger print, the complaint states.

Cobb, currently incarcerated for other crimes, was sentenced to 95 months in prison with credit for time served since April 22, 2015.

~ Olivia Alveshere

Woman arraigned after allegedly holding up Ham Lake gas station

Maureen Anne Stack, 37, of Shakopee, was arraigned in Anoka County District Court Dec. 12 on a felony first-degree aggravated robbery charge.

Stack is accused of robbing the Super America gas station in Ham Lake Nov. 16, 2014, in the early morning hours.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman approached the cashier, ordered her to put money from the cash register into a bag and displayed a black handgun, urging her to “get it all.”

The woman and her male companion, both dressed in all black and wearing ski masks, fled, and law enforcement noted Columbia boot prints heading in the direction surveillance video showed them fleeing, the complaint states.

Surveillance video also showed a silver Chevrolet Malibu driving away from the gas station around the same time and in the same direction the suspects fled, according to the complaint.

A month later, Stack was arrested after an attempted robbery of a Subway in Cambridge in a silver Chevrolet Malibu and in possession of black Columbia boots, the complaint states.

Two passengers in the Chevrolet Malibu said Stack was the vehicle’s primary driver and that she admitted to robbing other places in the area, the complaint states.

A search warrant of the vehicle turned up a black ski mask and black gloves similar to those worn in the Ham Lake robbery and two pistols.

~ Olivia Alveshere

Coon Rapids man allegedly stole van to pay drug debt

Dustin Lee Golden, 37, of Coon Rapids, was charged with three counts of felony theft and arraigned in Anoka County District Court Dec. 12.

Coon Rapids police responded to the 1600 block of Northdale Boulevard on a report of a stolen vehicle Dec. 9.

As officers waited for a tow truck to retrieve a van reported stolen out of Elk River, a vehicle with a trailer pulled into the driveway. The trailer, valued at approximately $3,000, was recently reported stolen, and Golden was driving the vehicle pulling the trailer, according to the criminal complaint.

A key to the stolen van was found on Golden’s key chain, the complaint states.

Golden allegedly admitted to stealing the van and trailer and said he planned to give the van to someone to pay a drug debt, the complaint states.

~ Olivia Alveshere