Anoka temporarily blocks adult novelty stores

Anoka City Council met for a second time last week, in a special session Dec. 22, to place a temporary moratorium on new adult novelty stores in the city.

Staff will spend the next two months studying current city code and then make recommendations for potential changes before the moratorium expires in March.

The ban went into effect immediately, although it does not affect the current sales of any retail operations.

This comes on the heels of a decision earlier this fall to ban any new tobacco shops in and around Anoka’s downtown.

“We’ve been reviewing different types of businesses through the course of the year,” said Doug Borglund, Anoka’s Development Director.

Responding to questions from the council, Borglund added that stores like Walgreens and CVS will always be able to sell items to protect sexual health.

This summer, the city passed rules that prohibit the sale or possession of drug paraphernalia anywhere in the city.

That ordinance prompted a civil suit from the owners of Redrum, a tobacco shop on the corner of Jackson Street and Second Avenue, that is currently before the District Court.

