Blaine boys hockey defeats White Bear Lake 4-3

Joe Daninger picked up 25 saves in the net for the Bengals in a 4-3 win Thursday against White Bear Lake. (Photo by Bill Jones)

The Blaine boys hockey team improved to 7-2 Thursday with a 4-3 win against White Bear Lake (7-2-1).

After falling behind 1-0, the Bengals scored three straight goals. Bryce Brodzinski went unassisted in the first period to tie the game. Bryce Brodzinski scored Blaine’s first goal in the first period. (Photo by Bill Jones)

Lincoln Erne then found the net twice in the first nine minutes of the second period, the second one assisted by Will Hillman.

White Bear Lake narrowed the deficit to 3-2 in the final minute of the second period.

Blaine’s Nate Olson gave his team a 4-2 lead with the assist from Hillman six minutes into the third period. White Bear Lake brought it to 4-3 late, but the Bengals held on for the win.