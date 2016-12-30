Blaine uses defense to defeat Hudson 72-46 in home opener

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Sam Gerrety scored Blaine’s first nine points in Thursday’s 72-46 win against Hudson. (Photo by Sam Herder)

After five straight games on the road to open the season, it was a warm welcome home for the Blaine boys basketball team Thursday. The Bengals used their defense to create open looks on offense and ran away with a 72-46 win against Hudson (Wisconsin).

Blaine improves to 4-2 overall.

“It’s fun to finally get a home game,” Bengals head coach Mark Arzdorf said. “The kids like to play on their home court and are more comfortable here. I thought we played well enough to get it done. There’s a lot of room for improvement. You could tell it was our first game in 8-9 days. Defensively, we were probably better than we were offensively. But I thought we played as a team and that’s the formula for us.”

As both teams felt each other out to start the game, the Bengals got a boost from senior Sam Gerrety. The guard scored Blaine’s first nine points. It wasn’t until his teammates began getting more involved for Blaine to start taking control of the game.

Hudson grabbed a 19-18 lead with 4:35 to play in the first half, but Logan Larson answered with a 3-pointer. The Bengals never trailed from there as Gerrety added another 3-pointer in an 11-2 run to close the half.

“Sam sparked us and he sparked us with some defensive plays,” Arzdorf said. “We got some of those points off his effort on the defensive end. Shots weren’t going down early. Some of those early points came off transition created by our defense. Sam is one of our better defenders that we have and in the conference. He got us going.”

Blaine’s defense picked up the pressure right after halftime. The Bengals quickly went on a 16-2 run to take a commanding 45-23 lead after a Byron Bynum 3-pointer.

Byron Bynum added nine points for the Bengals. (Photo by Sam Herder)

“We’ve got depth, which is nice so guys don’t leave any energy out there,” Arzdorf said. “Let’s get up there and get after them a little bit. If you’re shooting 35 percent, one way to get some offense going is to create it with your defense. That was our goal at halftime was to get some easy ones.”

The Bengals allowed just 25 points in the second half while scoring 43.

Gerrety finished with 15 points, 13 of which came in the first half. Kurtis Weigand added 10 points and Bynum scored nine. Eleven Bengals had at least two points as reserves were inserted in the final minutes.

Blaine hosts Big Lake next on Jan. 3.

