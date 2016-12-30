Herbst, Bourke reflect as they leave council

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

Blaine is losing two council members with more than 10 years of experience at the end of 2016. Russ Herbst

Council Member Russ Herbst, who represented northern Blaine in Ward 3, decided to not seek re-election. Herbst has served on the council since April 2000 and will be replaced by Andy Garvais.

Council Member Mike Bourke has served on the council since January 2005 and was previously on the Blaine Planning Commission for six years. He sought a fourth term but was defeated by Julie Jeppson in November.

After Pamela Rose announced in February 2000 that she was resigning from the Blaine City Council because she was moving out of Ward 3, the council in April 2000 selected Herbst from a candidate pool of eight to complete the final nine months of Rose’s term.

Herbst won his first election in 2000 against Ann Mason by a vote margin of 3,361 to 2,685 and was subsequently re-elected three more times in 2004, 2008 and 2012.

“When I found out that some of the old boys were running again, I thought it was time for me to leave,” Herbst said when asked why he chose not to seek re-election in 2016. “Whenever you have a business, you need experience behind you, but you also need fresh blood and fresh ideas.” Mike Bourke

And personally, Herbst and his wife like to travel south during the winter. He has taken one month off and missed a couple of meetings each winter and would like the freedom to travel without worrying about missing too many meetings.

Herbst is proud of the fact that Blaine has one of the lowest tax rates in Anoka County. Ham Lake, Nowthen and Oak Grove have lower tax rates, but do not offer the same level of services such as a city police department, he pointed out.

“We have Cadillac services with Volkswagon taxes,” Herbst said.

He is also proud that Blaine has the second highest bond rating that a city can get, which means lower interest rates when borrowing money. He said the council for the 2017 budget was able to budget for capital equipment purchases using available funds without having to plan for another bond issuance.

Herbst said the Blaine City Council has also done a good job of keeping up with maintaining the roads and utilities infrastructure and it has planned ahead for its future water needs by looking to add four more wells and a water treatment plant in northeast Blaine where the current growth is happening.

“We have a lot of young families coming to Blaine. If we can keep Blaine growing and bring in these type of customers, I think it’s a wonderful thing,” Herbst said, adding that he views running the city as a running a business and likes to call the constituents the city’s customers. He said encouraging the city to be more “customer friendly” in how it treats residents and businesses was one of his biggest goals over the years.

Bourke said he was privileged to be able to serve the city of Blaine the past 18 years, which includes six years on the Planning Commission and 12 years on the City Council.

In 2000, about 45,000 people lived in Blaine. The 2015 estimated population was 62,124, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This puts it just behind Coon Rapids’ 2015 estimated population of 62,240 which has long held the title of most populous city in Anoka County.

“It’s probably the most exciting time in Blaine’s history,” Bourke said of serving between 1998 and 2016. “Most of the major accomplishments in Blaine happened in that tenure.”

One memory that has stuck with Bourke throughout the years is having a group of developers come to the Planning Commission to discuss their plan for The Lakes housing development.

As the population grew, Blaine has been able to attract new shops, restaurants and employers. He remembers the work that went into planning the three Highway 65 bridges, which included the interchange at Main Street.

And although the Minnesota Vikings never built a stadium in Blaine, being invited along with other council members to listen to a presentation at the Vikings’ Eden Prairie office was another memorable moment for Bourke.

Like Herbst, Bourke said a priority for him and other council members was keeping Blaine in good financial health and maintaining the roads and utilities.

“I feel good about the city. I tried to be a good ambassador for the city of Blaine. I’ve raised my kids here and I will retire here. It’s a good place to live,” Bourke said.

