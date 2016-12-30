Herd’s Notebook

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Observations, thoughts and notes from the last week in local, regional and national sports:

There’s a saying in sports: “Culture beats talent.”

I’m a firm believer in that statement to an extent. To build a solid team culture, a program needs to win. It takes talent to win. But once a program develops that winning culture, it’s tough to lose.

A prime example is the Blaine boys hockey team, a program I did a feature on this week. The Bengals are a traditionally strong program, going 22-5 last season.

Despite some fresh faces in the lineup this year, Blaine was off to a 6-2 start as of Dec. 28.

Head coach Chris Carroll told me a big factor in that is the kids expect to win because Blaine boys hockey just knows how to win. They’ve developed that thought process from the youth programs on up.

Having that culture in your locker room goes a long way.

I have nothing against the Minnesota Gophers football program, although I haven’t had many positive words to write about them. But I get the sense it doesn’t have the best culture inside those walls.

North Dakota State probably should have lost to Illinois State a couple of years ago in the FCS title game. The Redbirds had more talent. But the culture of the Bison had them expecting to win, even though they needed to score in less than 1:40 on the clock to win.

The culture in the New England Patriots’ locker room leads to success on the field and not many distractions off the field.

The Cleveland Browns? Not so much.

High schools and colleges are annually cycling through players. Some classes have that elite talent, others don’t. But culture can carry you a long way.

In other news, some quick information on a cool event: The Minnesota Blizzard will host the Miracle League of Blaine in an upcoming Miracle League game on Dec. 31 at the Vadnais Sports Dome.

The purpose of the Miracle League is to give children with disabilities the opportunity to play baseball. The Minnesota Blizzard players will serve as Miracle League buddies assisting in the upcoming program.

The traditional “play ball” announcement takes place at 9:15 a.m. to get things started.

