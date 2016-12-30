Letters to the Editor for Dec. 30

No-fault system works

Anoka attorneys Bill Erhart and Tony Elfelt support the efforts of the U. S. Attorney’s office to rout out and prosecute anyone involved in insurance fraud. (Editor’s note: Last week the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced charges against several Twin Cities chiropractors accused of insurance fraud.)) Erhart and Elfelt are American Arbitration Association arbitrators who are sworn to apply the law and decide cases in which no-fault benefits, such as medical bills, are disputed. For example, if the involved person were really hurt in a crash, and if the medical or chiropractic care were reasonable and necessary, then the No-Fault laws say that the insurance company should pay for the care. Not only that, but insurance companies promise that they will pay for the related, reasonable and necessary medical care from crash-related injuries.

The fact that the U.S. Attorney’s office is prosecuting some people charged with insurance fraud is evidence that the system is working. The insurance industry, however, will try to spin this to make the public think that the whole no-fault system needs changing. But why change something that is working. For example, before no-fault, injured people had to use their private health insurance for their medical bills. But with the extremely high deductibles that many people now have, it’s likely that many people would chose not to get needed medical attention simply because they cannot afford to pay for it themselves. The No-Fault Act, however, was designed to make it possible for people to get the immediate medical care they need.

If we go back to the old system, the only people who will gain are the insurance companies. The losers will be anyone who gets hurt in a motor vehicle collision.

Tony Elfelt

Bill Erhart

Anoka

Wishing Sen. Abeler well

I tried winning the vacated Minnesota State Senate seat in District 35. In the special election last February and in this fall’s general election, long-term Anoka chiropractor and former House member Jim Abeler prevailed by a whopping majority – over 2:1. Voters preferred a household name. Congratulations, Mr. Abeler! As you begin the next four years, I wish you well.

I read with glee the lengthy opinion (Dec. 23 by ECM’s Director of News Keith Anderson) that “Fake news is a cancer for society.” His is a startlingly accurate analysis, particularly since our Anoka County Union has exhibited a paucity of serious investigative reportings for decades. Let’s hope the advent of both Mr. Anderson’s decrying of “fake news promoters” and Abeler’s stunning victory will sound the clarion trumpet of exposing the truth behind the actions of government at all levels – particularly our County Board and the lackluster progress by our legislative delegation on matters that surface from voters during the lead-up to every election. The Republicans now control all aspects of local government. If they wish to do nothing, they can. However, if they wish to show that they can govern and find real solutions to our collective problems, now is their opportunity.

Alongside the Dec. 23 Anderson opinion is the letter from the re-elected Abigail Whelan, an Abeler protégé, who declares that her constituents want her to “invest in our students and schools … to ensure a world-class education for the next generation … improving our roads and bridges and fixing our broken health care system to make premiums more affordable for families.” These and similar end-of-session achievements would even make a Democrat proud! Let us hope that such Abeler/Whelan bluster is not just Anderson-noted “fake news promotion” and that the editor will, in fact, hold their feet to the fire with an intense analysis of real, elected-official performance at end-of-session. That would make this newspaper one that the community can trust to dig out and present the truth and begin a new covenant with readers in 2017.

Roger Johnson

Former Dist. 35 candidate

Coon Rapids

‘Biased’ news also a problem

In reading Keith Anderson’s opinion piece about fake news, I ended asking myself how Keith feels about “biased” news. This is manifested in both the filtering of content and the perspectives presented. Unfortunately citizens cannot rely upon the media to get a fair view, especially with a struggling print media that for centuries (e.g. the Constitution even uses the word “press”) had a monopoly on news before the emergence of newer, faster forms of electronic media. Gallup and other polls show trust in the media continuing to decline, especially among Republicans. As long as I see our newspapers acting as though they are the media arms of the DFL and DNC, I will continue to do my own fact-checking, leveraging the wealth of alternatives provided. It is evident that many other citizens are doing the same.

Scott Neumann

Ramsey

Politics slow local projects

Definition in the Cambridge English Dictionary of irony: “Something that has a different or opposite result from what is expected”. So, the State Legislature could not get together in a special session for a bonding bill. Republicans would not vote for a bill that contained funds for the Southwest Light Rail. The Democrats would not vote for a bill which did not contain funds for the SWLR. So no special session and no bonding bill. Therefore no new funds for infrastructure: Hanson overpass, Highway 10 bridges, outstate roads and bridges, schools and other buildings, etc, etc.

Now due to legislative gridlock nothing new gets built until some indefinite future timeframe, correct? Well, except for one thing: wait for it, wait for it, the Southwest Light Rail! It’s still funded by monies from the various counties and constituents most closely involved. Monies that will in all likelihood be replaced down the line by state funds.

So after all that political posturing by our neighboring Isanti legislator Speaker Daudt, and Anoka’s own Rep. Abigail Whelan, and Gov. Dayton too, we get only one thing. One project that we needed and knew we were going to get all along, the Southwest Light Rail; but nothing else! Good going Speaker Daudt, Rep. Whelan, Sen. Jim Abler and Gov. Dayton.

I can’t wait for the fight over the Bottineau Light Rail Line which will come to the doorstep of Anoka at Highway 169 and 610 in a few years.

Peter Rech

Anoka