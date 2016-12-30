Life crime briefs from the Dec. 30, 2016, edition

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

Blaine home burglarized

A warrant for the arrest of Anthony Duane Thompson, 31, no permanent address, was issued Dec. 16 after he was charged with felony first-degree burglary and a gross misdemeanor fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

A Blaine family was home the evening of Nov. 27 into Nov. 28 when an individual entered the garage attached to their home and stole a laptop and air compressor, according to the criminal complaint.

A St. Francis police officer responded to a suspicious vehicle report Nov. 29 and identified Thompson as the driver, the complaint states.

A laptop and air compressor were found in the vehicle, as were several needles containing a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

In a statement, Thompson allegedly admitted to stealing the laptop and air compressor, the complaint states.

~ Olivia Alveshere

Man convicted of third-degree drug possession

Douglas Mark Nelson, 56, of Mounds View, was convicted of felony third-degree drug possession in Anoka County District Court Dec. 12.

Blaine police officers were dispatched to Cub Foods on Northtown Drive Feb. 9, 2015, on a report that a person with an arrest warrant was inside the business, according to the criminal complaint.

En route to Cub, they learned the man left in a Jeep, and officers pulled the vehicle over on Terrace Road in Spring Lake Park, the complaint states.

A passenger in the vehicle was the man who had the arrest warrant, and the driver was identified as Nelson, whose driver’s license was canceled, the complaint states.

In Nelson’s pockets, officers found nearly $1,900, and in the vehicle, they uncovered two plastic bags containing a substance that tested positive as 4.37 grams of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

A DNA profile on one of the bags matched Nelson’s DNA sample, the complaint states.

Nelson was sentenced to four years and one month in prison with credit for 121 days served.

~ Olivia Alveshere

Cub Foods employee accused of stealing Oxycodone

Angela Marie Cortese, a Cub Foods employee, is accused of stealing Oxycodone from the Blaine Cub on Northtown Drive.

Cortese, 34, of Minneapolis has been charged with theft and fifth-degree drug possession, both felony crimes.

Cortese was spotted opening a locked cabinet holding prescription medication at Cub Oct. 19, the criminal complaint states.

She allegedly removed a pill bottle and put it in her waistband. After leaving the area, she returned and replaced the pill bottle, according to the complaint.

Employees inventoried medication and found that approximately 30 pills of Oxycodone were missing, the complaint states.

Cortese allegedly admitted to taking the pills Oct. 19 and other times previously for chronic pain from a surgery, according to the complaint.

Loss prevention employees found 25 pills of Oxycodone in her purse, the complaint alleges.

She is scheduled to make her first appearance in this case in Anoka County District Court Jan. 25.

~ Olivia Alveshere