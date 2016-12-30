Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLAINE

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

BEFORE THE BLAINE PLANNING COMMISSION

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Planning Commission of the City of Blaine, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on the following application:

CASE: 16-0046

APPLICANT: Great Grace Assembly of God Church

LOCATION:

9240 West I-35W Service Drive

PETITION: The applicant is requesting a Conditional Use Permit to allow for construction of an 18,483 square foot church building on a 4.84 acre parcel in an R-1AA (Single Family) zoning district.

Subject parcel is more particularly described as:

Lot 2, Block 1, Aspen Ridge 2nd Addition

HEARING DATE AND TIME: Said hearing will take place on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at the Blaine City Hall Council Chambers, located at 10801 Town Square Drive, Blaine, Minnesota, 55449 at 7:00 p.m.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard. If you cannot attend, please mail your comments in. Persons who have questions may call the Planning Department, City of Blaine, at (763) 785-6180.

Hearing impaired persons planning to attend who need an interpreter or other persons with disabilities who require auxiliary aids should contact Dawn Bugge at (763) 785-6180 no later than January 3, 2017.

Catherine Sorensen

City Clerk

Published in the

Blaine/Spring Lake Park Life

December 30, 2016

638128