Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLAINE

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

BEFORE THE BLAINE PLANNING COMMISSION

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Planning Commission of the City of Blaine, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on the following application:

CASE: 16-0057

APPLICANT: City of Blaine

LOCATION: Fox Ridge Court NE

PETITION: The City is requesting a Comprehensive Plan Amendment to the Citys 2030 Sanitary Sewer Service Area Map.

Subject parcels are more particularly described as:

Lots 53-56, Block 1, North Oaks West

HEARING DATE AND TIME: Said hearing will take place on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at the Blaine City Hall Council Chambers, located at 10801 Town Square Drive, Blaine, Minnesota, 55449 at 7:00 p.m.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard. If you cannot attend, please mail your comments in. Persons who have questions may call the Planning Department, City of Blaine, at (763) 785-6180.

Hearing impaired persons planning to attend who need an interpreter or other persons with disabilities who require auxiliary aids should contact Dawn Bugge at (763) 785-6180 no later than January 3, 2017.

Catherine Sorensen

City Clerk

Published in the

Blaine/Spring Lake Park Life

December 30, 2016

638140