Photos: SLP, Anoka boys hockey compete at Schwan Cup tournament

Spring Lake Park goalie Nick Robinson recorded 34 saves in Thursday’s 3-1 win against Mankata East. (Photo by Bill Jones)

The Schwan Cup high school boys hockey tournament is underway at the National Sports Center in Blaine. The quarterfinal round took place on Dec. 29.

Coverage teams included were Anoka, who lost 3-0 to Mounds View in the Silver Division, and Spring Lake Park, who defeated Mankota East 3-1 in the Open Division.

Creighton McMahon scored SLP’s first two goals and Mickey Zeller added the third in the win. Goalie Nick Robinson recorded 34 saves .

Results:

Gold Division:

Game 1: St. Thomas Academy 3. Wayzata 1

Game 2: Centennial 6, vs. Minnetonka 3

Game 3: Eden Prairie 2, Hill-Murray 2 (Eden Prairie won shootout to advance)

Game 4: Edina 4, Burnsville 1

Silver Division

Game 1: Breck 4, Cretin-Derham Hall 1

Game 2: Buffalo 5, Mahtomedi 2

Game 3: Mounds View 3, Anoka 0

Game 4: St. Michael-Albertville 6, Bloomington Jefferson 3

Bronze Division

Game 1: Minneapolis 2, Hudson 1

Game 2: Bloomington Kennedy 4, Rogers 1

Game 3: Blake 4, Holy Angels 1

Game 4: Chanhassen 6, Cambridge-Isanti 0

Open Division

Game 1: Spring Lake Park 3, Mankato East 1

Game 2: Minnehaha Academy 4, Chisago Lakes 3

Game 3: Chaska 6, Princeton 0

Game 4: Marshall 3, Simley 2