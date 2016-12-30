‘Silent Sky’ opens Jan. 6 at Lyric Arts

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

Lyric Arts Main Street Stage presents the north metro premiere of “Silent Sky” Jan. 6-22.

The show, written by Lauren Gunderson, presents the true story of Henrietta Leavitt, an astronomer who first discovered the relationship between luminosity and the period of Cepheid variable stars, laying the groundwork for astronomers to measure the distance between Earth and other galaxies as well as Edwin Hubble’s revelation that the universe is expanding.

The play follows Leavitt, played by Audrey Johnson, in the late 1900s when a woman’s place was very different than it is today. As a “computer” charting the stars, Leavitt was not allowed to touch a telescope or voice her theories.

In Leavitt’s lifetime, she was not given much recognition for her many contributions to science.

The show, directed by Anne Byrd, examines both scientific and social progress as it explores both the heavens and Earth.

“Silent Sky” opens Jan. 6. The show runs Thursdays through Sundays through Jan. 22 with Thursday performances at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

An American Sign Language-interpreted performance is scheduled for Jan. 8, and a post-show discussion will occur after the Jan. 15 performance.

Tickets range from $16 to $30 and can be purchased at www.lyricarts.org.

Lyric Arts is located at 420 E. Main St., Anoka.

