Writer’s Block: 5 of the easiest New Year’s resolutions for sports

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Sports are awesome. They’re fun, entertaining, intense, agonizing, rewarding and have the ability to bring people together, yet tear them apart. Sam Herder

The list of why we love sports today is endless. A town coming together to rally behind its team to the amount of Make-A-Wish stories you see with athletes.

But, like anything else, sports has its flaws.

The NCAA is sketchy, along with the universities within it. The NFL is way too strict with on-field fines, but has been way too lenient when it comes to crimes committed. NBA and MLB regular season games are struggling with attendance and are brutal to watch on television.

There’s a lot to fix when it comes to sports. Some more important than others. But here are five easy New Year’s resolutions:

5. Get a shot clock, Minnesota

In 2011, I went to the state boys basketball tournament to watch fellow Heart O’Lakes Conference member Perham win a Class AA title. In the semifinals, the Yellowjackets defeated Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 45-41.

That’s a pretty brutal score. But did I mention the game went into double overtime?

The end of regulation and for the majority of the two overtimes saw one team stand with the ball at the top of the key, waiting for the final shot.

A shot clock was needed. Badly. And shot clocks are still needed badly in Minnesota. It speeds the game up, more points are scored and it’s more entertaining.

4. Ban people from the internet who tweet at their fantasy football players

“Hey @BlairWalsh3 thanks for costing me a win in my fantasy league for that missed field goal. You suck.”

I’d rather be a millionaire and miss 10 straight field goals on national TV than be someone with 200 followers who’s mad because he lost one week in his $100 payout league.

Let’s stop that.

3. Just call yourself dangerous already, football

Can’t we all just admit that playing football is harmful for your longterm health?

That doesn’t mean parents should be concerned about letting their kids play the game. The rewards far outweigh the risks. But if you play football through high school, your body will be a little sore. If you play through college, you might have bad shoulders or bad knees. If you play until you’re 35, you’re going to feel the repercussions when you’re 50.

Football continues to find ways to make the game safer while players get bigger and faster, whether it’s through rules or equipment. Being part of a team as a teen teaches you more life lessons than going home or to work every day after school.

But it’s time for football to admit it’s an important game with risks. Not doing so is like McDonald’s convincing us its dollar menu is healthy.

2. More highlights, features and reporting, less roundtable debates on ESPN

I don’t need to hear Tedy Bruschi argue with three other guys on leather chairs why he thinks former teammate Tom Brady is the best quarterback of all time. I don’t need to hear four people around a glass roundtable discuss who should start between Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

I understand opinions are a part of journalism, but right now, ESPN has too much opinion and not enough reporting. Hot takes get ratings, sure. ESPN, though, should work to inform viewers with more highlights, statistics and features instead of feeding us their opinion.

1. Do better, parents

This opinion has been written hundreds of times in recent years. But the end doesn’t seem to be in site. Parents continue to be way too involved in their kids’ sports.

Yelling “Set something up” won’t make scoring any easier. And running the coach out of town to get your kid more playing time won’t make them a better player.

The real world happens pretty quick after high school sports are done. Is your kid prepared for that?

