Life Looking Back for Dec. 30

SLP receives grant for community center

Spring Lake Park will receive $495,000 in funds under the Local Public Works program to construct a new community center within the year. The announcement was made last week by eighth district Congressman James Oberstar, who was the author of the Local Public Works bill. The Spring Lake Park Community Center is one of eight projects to be funded in the Eighth Congressional District.

– 40 years ago, Dec. 31, 1976

Blaine residents complain about water quality

Jerry Young recently came before the Blaine City Council requesting that the council eliminate the unpleasant, periodic water conditions that have existed for more than two years. He presented a petition signed by 200 residents in the area from 100 households that were unhappy with the water.

– 30 years ago, Jan. 2, 1987

Blaine EDA sells land to office developer

At its Dec. 19 meeting, the Blaine Economic Development Authority awarded the sale of land on the southwest corner of Cloverleaf Parkway and Hwy. 65 to Donald Kveton and Edwin Dropps Jr. Their development proposal is to construct a four-story, 40,000-square-foot office building.

– 20 years ago, Dec. 27, 1996

• Compiled by Eric Hagen

Editor’s note: “Looking Back” is reprinted exactly as the items first appeared.