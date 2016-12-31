The Corner for Dec. 30

(The following has been published in this column since 1993.)

The end of the year is upon us. It’s often a time to reflect about who we are and where we are going. Most often, we say that we are going to make changes — but we don’t.

You may not be able to control the markets, world events, other people, etc. The one change that everyone can make is a change in attitude. Every morning when you get up, you approach the world with a particular attitude — be it positive, negative or somewhere in between. I was once told by a corporate executive of an S&P 100 company that he “never new a successful pessimist.”

Your attitude shapes the way you approach the world and people in general. Most people’s problems fall between their ears. Your reputation is what people think of you and your character is who you are. One hopes that both your reputation and your character match.

During the Great Depression Napoleon Hill, a protégé of Andrew Carnegie, wrote the book “Think and Grow Rich.” This book has been the cornerstone of most modern-day success-orientated philosophies. As the New Year arrives and goes by, my humble present to you is a suggestion — get a copy of “Think and Grow Rich” and read it.

Happy New Year!

Quote of the Week: “Opportunity has a sly habit of slipping in the back door, and often comes disguised as misfortune, or temporary defeat. Perhaps this is why so many people fail to recognize opportunity.” — Napoleon Hill

