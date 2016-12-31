Westberg retires after 28 years as a police officer

Dave Westberg’s impetus for a law enforcement career was a desire to help people. Detective Dave Westberg

Westberg retired Friday, Dec. 30, after 28 years with the Coon Rapids Police Department, first as a patrol officer, then as an investigator since 1999.

The decision to retire was not made lightly, according to Westberg.

“I have struggled with it for the last several years,” Westberg said. “I feel there is so much more I can contribute to the betterment of the agency, but I feel like it’s time to let others step up and take the responsibility.”

Westberg’s work as an investigator has been “second to none,” said Police Chief Brad Wise. “His experience will be hard to replace,” he said.

A graduate of St. Michael-Albertville High School, Westberg went to North Hennepin Community College and earned an associate of arts degree, although he did not know what he wanted to do for a career at that time, he said.

In talking with friends involved in law enforcement and learning what police officers do every day, he realized that was the career he wanted to pursue, and he returned to North Hennepin to get an associate degree in law enforcement, Westberg said.

“I wanted to be in a career where I could help people,” he said.

The independence of a police officer’s job also appealed to him, according to Westberg.

“You don’t have someone telling you what to do all the time, but you have to accept responsibility for your actions,” Westberg said.

During his college years, Westberg had several part-time jobs, and his first position in law enforcement was part time with the Chisago Police Department, but that only lasted a few months before a full-time opportunity opened up with the Coon Rapids Police Department, he said.

That was in 1988, and he has remained with the department ever since.

“I am grateful that Chief Jerry Nelson, now retired, took a chance in hiring me, and I always appreciated it,” Westberg said.

As a patrol officer, Westberg worked nights because he wanted to, he said.

“I liked nights, and you stayed on the night shift if you did the job and did well,” Westberg said.

According to Westberg, there’s not as much traffic during the night shift, and “you get to move around more easily and help people in greater distress than at other times of the day.”

He recalled one incident when a driver in a motor vehicle took out a traffic signal and he had the time to go to the Public Works Department to pick up a four-way stop sign, which he promptly installed at the intersection that prevented accidents and possible injuries, Westberg said.

In October 1999, Westberg was appointed a detective.

“I saw it as an opportunity to demonstrate some different skill levels,” he said.

As a detective, he liked being able to manage his time and determine his priorities on any given day, Westberg said.

“I had the trust and support of the administrators, and how I managed that was up to me so long as I produced,” he said.

“That served me well, and if I needed a half-hour of overtime to finish something that needed to be done as a priority, there were no questions.”

According to Westberg, he also enjoyed investigative work because of the variety of cases he dealt with, which gave him the experience he needed to handle the different cases he was assigned.

He “immersed” himself in the new skills he learned through training and education, Westberg said.

In addition, Westberg had the opportunity to work with the FBI, Secret Service and Interpol as well as law enforcement agencies in other parts of Minnesota and the country, he said.

“Law enforcement agencies come to us for help, and we help where we can with ideas and solutions,” Westberg said. “And we go to other agencies for help.”

The Coon Rapids Police Department is held in high regard, and that is a sense of pride, he said.

The worst incidents to deal with as a police officer are fatalities, Westberg said.

“One that stands out in my mind is when a person died in my arms,” he said.

But he remembers fondly the three years he spent as an adviser to the Coon Rapids Police Explorer post for youth interested in a law enforcement career, Westberg said.

“I am very proud of the years I spent working with the kids in the Explorer program,” he said.

Retiring from the Police Department is “bittersweet,” Westberg said.

“I shall miss the many men and women of public safety and the city that I have worked with,” he said. “Their contributions helped me to be successful in many of my duties.”

He has also appreciated the assistance of the many Anoka County agencies, Westberg said.

His retirement plans include nothing definitive, although when the weather is nice, he plans to take trips on his motorcycle, according to Westberg.

But he has a “honey do” list at home where he lives with his partner, Kim Kiley, who is a crime prevention specialist and analyst with the Blaine Police Department.

Westberg may also pick up his camera again and do some photography, a hobby he has put on the back burner during his years as an investigator because crime scene processing meant he did not want to pick up camera when he got home, he said.

In his spare time, Westberg also likes to read and he has an interest in restoring metal antiques.