County Board approves contracts with 4 bargaining units

Four contracts with union bargaining units were approved without comment by the Anoka Couty Board Dec. 13.

Three of the agreements were with the Law Enforcement Labor Services, Inc., representing 911 dispatchers; detention deputies, licensed sergeants, licensed supervisors and investigators from the sheriff’s office; and detention supervisors of the sheriff’s office.

The fourth contract was for the highway and parks departments’ maintenance unit represented by the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 49.

All four contracts were for two years, 2016 and 2017, with the wage settlements for 2016 made retroactive to the first full pay period in January this year.

In reports to the county board, Scott Lepak, attorney with the law firm of Barna, Guzy & Steffen Ltd. and the county’s chief labor negotiator, spelled out major changes from the prior contracts.

Under their new contract, highway and parks maintenance workers this year will get up to a 2 percent merit wage increase on the same basis as non-union employees and a one-time market rate adjustment of 50 cents an hour, while in 2017, the merit pay increase will be up to 3 percent effective the first full pay period in January, the same that non-union employees will receive.

The three contracts negotiated with the Law Enforcement Labor Services have similarities – no general wage adjustment each year, a market adjustment of 2.5 percent effective both years and increase in the range maximum of 4.5 percent in both years.

Detention supervisors and 911 dispatchers will also be eligible for merit range increases of 2 percent in 2016 and 2017, while for detention deputies, licensed sergeants, licensed supervisors and investigators, employees will be eligible for the 2 percent increases both years in step/performance range contracts and merit contracts, whichever apply, according to Lepak.

The bargaining units have approved the agreements, Lepak told the board.