Deer count in Blaine

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

The city of Blaine will be doing an aerial count before deciding whether it needs to thin the deer population. The city of Blaine will be working with the Three Rivers Park District to conduct an aerial survey of Blaine’s deer population before the city decides whether to apply for a special archery hunting permit from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

The Three Rivers Park District will provide the deer population estimate for Blaine, which would need a permit from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources if the Blaine City Council feels a special hunt if necessary, according to Blaine Police Capt. Dan Sykulski.

The council at its Dec. 15 workshop meeting directed the Blaine Police Department to request the Park District to do this aerial survey. Sykulski said they use a fixed-wing airplane and the count could happen in January.

The council will then see the numbers and give direction on what the city should do.

Because it has no official wildlife management plan on its books, the Blaine Police Department recommends the council adopt one along with a separate city ordinance prohibiting people from intentionally feeding deer and other wildlife, aside from birds.

Blaine Police started researching this issue after the council talked about the increasing number of complaints they have heard about deer.

Council Member Russ Herbst recalled how some residents at a National Night Out party a couple of years ago told him that deer were eating their flowers.

Herbst is also concerned that deer ticks can spread Lyme disease. Two of his grandchildren have gotten this disease.

“It really drags them down and affects them,” he said.

The number of deer-vehicle collisions and citizen complaints have increased between 2013 and 2015.In 2013, there were 66 deer-vehicle collisions and 26 complaints in Blaine. In 2014, there were 85 collisions and 29 complaints. In 2015, there were 89 collisions and 61 complaints. No 2016 year to date numbers were provided in the report to the council on Dec. 15.

“As property development and population increase, incidents of deer and resident interaction are becoming more frequent,” a Blaine Police Department report stated. “This is of great concern with the rising number of collisions because those incidents are dangerous and costly to the city, its residents and visitors. There is also the unknown of how much damage is being done to native and ornamental vegetation.”

Mayor Tom Ryan said he has heard the most complaints just east of Bunker Hills Regional Park and also near Interstate 35W and 95th Avenue.

Sykulski reminded the council that the Anoka County Parks Department was holding controlled archery hunts at Bunker Hills Regional Park in October through December, so Blaine’s count would not happen until after that is completed. The Anoka County Board last May approved 39 archery deer hunting permits for Bunker Hills along with 36 permits at Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park. The county commissioners did not authorize any hunts at Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Regional Park in Lino Lakes because an aerial survey from last year’s winter found the deer population was at a sustainable level.

Council Member Dick Swanson has also seen deer in his neighborhood off Hastings Street and north of 89th Avenue (County Road J). Blaine Police Chief Chris Olson said a deer hit a motorcycle on Highway 65 near 89th Avenue a couple of months ago.

The Anoka County-Blaine Airport would be excluded from the count because the Metropolitan Airports Commission takes care of managing the deer herd on its own property.

Beyond exploring the possibility of a controlled hunt, Olson also presented an ordinance to the council that would prohibit citizens from feeding wild animals. Bird feeders would still be allowed.

“Our personnel would have to use common sense, as in most ordinances and statutes, with any sort of intent to be feeding deer,” Sykulski said.

Olson said it is important to encourage people to not intentionally feed deer because of the troubles it can cause others.

“You may like looking at deer, but it could wreck your neighbor’s property and cause an accident,” he said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture would be in charge of any special deer hunt if the council ultimately asks for it and the DNR signs off, according to Sykulski.

“Safety is the primary concern,” he said. “We will rely on the USDA, who routinely does this, to use the appropriate tools based on the location.”

[email protected]