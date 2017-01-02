Outgoing Coon Rapids council members recognized

A reception and program at the Coon Rapids Civic Center Dec. 20 honored the two longest serving Coon Rapids City Council members who chose not to seek re-election in the November general election. Coon Rapids Mayor Jerry Koch presents retiring Ward 1 Council Member Denise Klint (left) with a city street sign in her name during a reception and program Dec. 20 at the Coon Rapids Civic Center. Klint has served 18 years on the council.

They were Ward 1 Council member Denise Klint, who served 18 years on the council, and Ward 2 Council member Ron Manning, who was on the council for 12 years, with a four-year hiatus between 2008 and 2012.

Klint has lived in Coon Rapids for close to 50 years where she and her eight siblings were raised by their parents, Felix and Dawn Mannella. She and her husband Tom, also a longtime Coon Rapids resident, have three grown sons, Tommy, Andy and Bobby, and grandchildren.

She is now retired after teaching in Anoka-Hennepin School District 11 for more than 20 years. Prior to her election to the council, she served on the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Ice Arena Commission.

Manning, a Coon Rapids resident for 38 years, grew up in Southeast Minneapolis and is a retired guidance counselor in the Minneapolis School District and small business owner and before his election to the council, he served 10 years on the Anoka-Hennepin District 11 School Board.

He and his wife, Eileen, have three grown children, Ryan, Brett and Erin, all married, and three grandchildren.

According to Mayor Jerry Koch, they have left Coon Rapids a much better place than when they joined the council, Klint in January 1999 and Manning in January 2001.

“I thank them for their guidance,” Koch said.

Koch reeled off a list of accomplishments of the council during their tenure that included growth in employment of 17 percent even though population has been static; construction of the Coon Rapids Ice Center and River North senior apartments on Coon Rapids Boulevard plus creation of Boulevard Park; passage of the $17.4 million park bond referendum; many infrastructure improvements; construction that began in 1999 on the Riverdale Village Shopping Center, which has become a regional shopping destination; purchasing the property on Coon Rapids Boulevard for future Port Riverwalk housing development; and acquiring land adjacent to the Riverdale commuter rail station from the Anoka County Regional Rail Authority for planned apartment and senior housing projects.

In addition, the council showed foresight in putting in place the Home for Generations phase one and two programs, which in phase two has produced $4.7 million in private investment to boost the existing housing stock in the city while spending only $275,000 of housing and redevelopment authority dollars, Koch said.

During Klint’s and Manning’s council tenure, there have been many improvements made at the city’s Bunker Hills Golf Course and the city celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2009, he said.

And citizen surveys taken by the city during these years have shown that residents are positive about what the city has to offer, the direction of the city and the work of the council, Koch said.

Klint and Manning were both presented gag gifts plus city street signs in their names – Klint Circle and Ron Manning Lane.

“It’s been a great 18 years,” Klint said. “I have enjoyed it and I am humbled to have been able to serve.”

Klint was saddened to be leaving the council, thanking her fellow council members for their support and city staff “for all the excellent work they do,” she said.

“I love the city. I am proud of it and we will see what the future brings,” Klint said. “I will still be around to get involved.”

She urged council members to attend state and national conferences. “You can learn so much from other cities, not only in Minnesota, but across the country,” Klint said.

According to Manning, he has enjoyed his time on the council and the chance to have a say in city government. “I will miss the camaraderie of the council, but it’s time to leave,” Manning said.

The city “has really good people on the council with each having their own expertise, he said. “We have blended all together really well to be a solid council,” said Manning, who also praised a “great staff.”

“The best part has been all the wonderful people I have met,” he said. “I hope to stay in touch.”

Both said they appreciated the fact that council members with whom they have served have been able to disagree on an issue and move without being disagreeable.

“You can’t agree on everything,” Manning said.

Fellow council members paid tribute to Klint and Manning.

According to Council member Wade Demmer, their work is much appreciated, thanking them for their commitment to a job that is much more complicated than people recognize” and for “helping to train me in” following his election in 2014.

Klint and Manning have served as role models for people to become involved in city government, said Council Member Jenny Geisler.

“Their dedication to the city has been enormous,” she said. “I hope you don’t go too far away.”

Council Member Brad Johnson thanked Klint and Manning for their service to the city and for the “fine example you have set.”

“I really appreciate it,” he said.

According to Council Member Steve Wells, he knew Klint and Manning well in the years before they were elected to the council and they were both very active in the city.

“You will both be missed on the council,” Wells said.