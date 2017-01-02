UnionHerald Looking Back for Dec. 30

Letter against tree trimming

To the Editor: In my humble opinion that part of the electric power company’s ordinance which purports to give the company the right to trim such trees as may interfere with its wires is not worth the ink it took to write it – and I trust that all independent, tree owning, patriotic Anokans will resist its enforcement.

– 100 years ago, Dec. 27, 1916

Anoka Union

Farm Machinery emergency meeting to be held

The farm machinery emergency and how to meet it – a critical problem facing every farmer in 1942 and “for the duration” – will be the subject of a county-wide Farm Machinery Day at Anoka, Thursday, January 29, which is expected to bring out one of the largest gatherings of farmers in the history of this county. Owing to war demands for steel, new machinery will be very scarce this year and even repair parts may be impossible to get unless farmers act early instead of waiting until a few days before their machinery is needed.

– 75 years ago, Dec. 31, 1941

Anoka Herald

Fire kills girl on Christmas

Fourteen-year-old Jacqueline Cherne was killed in an early morning Christmas fire that gutted her home and nearly claimed her parents and eight brothers and sisters.

– 50 years ago, Dec. 30, 1966

Anoka County Union

Supreme Court decision benefits Anoka-Ramsey

A Minnesota Supreme Court decision Dec. 20 was good news for Anoka-Ramsey Community College. The Supreme Court threw out Gov. Arne Carlson’s vetoes of higher education funding, which had been approved by the 1991 session of the Minnesota Legislature. The state’s highest court ruled the vetoes illegal.

– 25 years ago, Dec. 27, 1991

Coon Rapids Herald

• Compiled by Eric Hagen

Editor’s note: “Looking Back” is reprinted exactly as the items first appeared.