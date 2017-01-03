New Anoka County Assessor

Alex Guggenberger was appointed to a four-year term as Anoka County assessor by the Anoka County Board at its Dec. 2 meeting.

Guggenberger had been named interim county assessor by the board effective July 1 on the retirement of Mike Sutherland, who had served 13 years in the job and had six months remaining on his four-year term.

Guggenberger has a Bachelor of Science degree in real estate from St. Cloud State University and from August 2006 to May 2010 was a residential appraiser for Guggenberger Appraisal Services before becoming a residential appraiser for the city of Minneapolis.

He joined Anoka County as assessment compliance coordinator in November 2012.

According to the board’s appointment resolution, Guggenberger has served well as county assessor “and has the necessary knowledge and training in the field of property taxation to continue serving as the Anoka County assessor.”

“He has done a good job for us, and I am glad to keep him on board,” said Commissioner Jim Kordiak, who chairs the board’s Property Records and Taxation Committee.

Guggenberger appreciated his appointment by the board, he said.

The board also approved an employment agreement with Guggenberger for his services as county assessor.

According to the county website, the assessor’s office is responsible for the valuation and classification of property for tax purposes, including appraisal and assessment in contract cities, statistical analysis of assessment ratios for all jurisdictions, assistance to municipalities, court appearances on assessment issues and advising the Anoka County Board of Equalization on levels of assessment.