Spring Lake Park sets 2017 fees

The Spring Lake Park City Council approved new fees for 2017 at its meeting Dec. 19.

Many fees remain as they were in 2016, but a number of escrows for zoning applications have increased to cover the costs for outside review of applications.

City Administrator Dan Buchholtz said he feels comfortable reviewing applications, but “I’m kind of a jack of all trades, master of none,” he said, adding that when City Planner Phil Carlson goes over more complex plans, “we end up with a much better product.”

The park dedication fee will increase by nearly 7 percent to $2,027 per residential unit to account for future community center costs in the formula, according to Buchholtz.

Conditional use permit, scanning and zoning letter fees are also up.

City credit card transaction fees will be increasing from 2.45 percent to 2.95 percent as a result of increases from Municipay. The city began accepting credit card payments earlier this year.

The city has recently taken a deeper look into the background of liquor license applicants.

“The detailed investigations are costing much more,” Buchholtz said.

So, instead of one investigation fee, applicants are charged the same $750 for a preliminary background and financial application and an additional $750 for a more comprehensive check, if required. Escrows have jumped for license applications, too.

Following council discussion in November about animal control and dogs on the loose on Monroe Street, a sliding scale has been established for the impound fee. Previously, animal owners were charged $50. Now, they will be charged $50 plus animal hospital fees for a first offense and as much as $300 plus hospital fees for fourth and subsequent offenses.

A new sliding scale was also added to the schedule for violating water conservation measures.

A minimum call-out fee for utility work after business hours was set at $100.

“That hasn’t been adjusted for many years,” Buchholtz said.

Other water and sewer charges saw inflationary adjustments.

Fees take effect Jan. 1, 2017.

