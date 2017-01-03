Twin Cities Orthopedics seeks new Blaine clinic

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

Twin Cities Orthopedics is interested in opening a new clinic in Blaine along Highway 65. Twin Cities Orthopedics wants to construct a three-story, 50,000-square-foot office building in Blaine at 11225 Ulysses St. NE. The Blaine Planning Commission recommended approval Dec. 13 and the Blaine City Council will review the proposal on Jan. 5. Courtesy of Sperides Reiners Architects, Inc.

If approved by the Blaine City Council, it would move out of the Blaine Medical Center after completing a new 50,000-square-foot building on now vacant land at 11225 Ulysses St. NE.

The Blaine Planning Commission Dec. 13 approved a property rezoning, a variance and the preliminary plat. The Blaine City Council will review the proposal on Jan. 5.

“Versus what’s currently there, this is quite an improvement,” Planning Commissioner Daniel York said.

Rob Simmons, chief operating officer of Twin Cities Orthopedics, said the goal is to break ground next spring and open in the spring of 2018.

Twin Cities Orthopedics has 36 clinics with other Anoka County locations in Blaine, Coon Rapids and Fridley.

It uses “a couple thousand square feet” in the Blaine Medical Center and found it was needing more space in one of the fastest growing suburbs in the metropolitan area.

“From a business needs standpoint, we look at the Blaine market where we have very little presence at this time and feel there’s an opportunity to expand our services there,” Simmons said.

Simmons said the surgery center Twin Cities Orthopedics has at its Fridley location is almost at capacity. The new Blaine clinic will be home to a surgery center and care suites to accommodate joint procedures and overnight stays. There will a variety of specialists for procedures on ankles, feet, hands and spines, for example. And there will be sports medicine specialists with the expertise on working with athletes.

Twin Cities Orthopedics already sends medical personnel to the National Sports Center in Blaine each July for the Schwan’s USA Cup international soccer tournament, Simmons said.

“We would love to continue to explore as we continue to get more involved in that community just where those opportunities might lie, whether it be in the hockey community, the soccer community or otherwise,” he said.

Simmons said that Twin Cities Orthopedics would own and occupy a majority of the 50,000-square-foot building, but may lease some of the space if it decides to partner with others for MRI, prosthetic and orthotic services. He said they will have between 75 and 100 employees with 12 to 14 of those being surgeons at the new Blaine office.

Twin Cities Orthopedics originally designed for a 60,000-square-foot building, but wetlands on the 4-acre site and the number of parking stalls required led it to reduce the building size to 50,000-square-feet. It will be a three-story building, according to Blaine Associate Planner Shawn Kaye.

Twin Cities Orthopedics contracted the services of Sperides Reiners Architects, Inc., of Bloomington, for the building architecture.

A rezoning of the property would allow this building to be 48 feet tall. The current B-2 Community Commercial zoning for this site restricts buildings to a height of 36 feet.

Kaye said a neighboring property is in the B-3 Regional Commercial zoning district that allows buildings to be up to 50 feet tall, so city staff recommended a property rezoning for Twin Cities Orthopedics.

The variance the planning commission recommended the council approve would allow the parking stalls to be 19-feet-long instead of the standard length of 20 feet. This allows Twin Cities Orthopedics to get 11 more parking stalls.

This new site is only 1 mile south on Ulysses Street on the west side of Highway 65 from the Blaine Medical Center.

“It’s a great location right off of Central Avenue and being in close proximity to the Blaine Medical Center and other partners in the community. It seemed like a really good spot for us to hone in on,” Simmons said. “More than anything we’re just excited about the opportunity we have there and are looking forward to getting this started.”

