Letters to the Editor for Jan. 6

To the Editor:

I would like to offer a huge and hearty thank you to the Barnes and Noble at Northtown. They chose the Anoka Christmas Committee/Toys for Joy to support this year. Since Anoka Kiwanis is responsible for collecting books for approximately 2,000 children this year, we benefitted. Barnes and Noble at Northtown did an amazing job of promoting our cause, and so many children received a book of their own as part of their Christmas. I am just so grateful!

Additionally, a special thank-you to the customers of Barnes and Noble who bought the books that were donated. You made so many children really happy!

Lee Anderson

Kay Froemming

Anoka Kiwanis

Mary T volunteers provide eye-checks in Cameroon

To the Editor:

All of us arrived in Cameroon by Sunday Dec. 11, different days, different flights, different countries, but all arrived to stay at the Laverne Catholic Center. On Sunday the Minnesota group of Marina, Dean, Laurie, UK, and Mike accompanied me to visit Queen Mary, the shining star of what a different Heifer Project can make in a village. Then we visited the Margaret Tjosvold Nursery and Primary School, meeting with teachers, PTA and board chair, followed by dinner at Florence home. Denis Tilong, who works at Minnehaha Creek and Francis Bugbami who works at Camilia Rose Care Center joined the team.

Monday found us at the Catholic Center ready to serve 3,500 people over the next five days. Noah’s Ark, a local NGO working to eliminate HIV/AIDS, child trafficking, and child marriages registered people. UK and I did most of the preliminary eye checks on those old charts with either letters, numbers or directions, greeting people and ensuring them that their hours of waiting would be well served. Inside, the doctors and support people checked for eye disease, blood pressure, diabetes, and wrote prescriptions. People left with either reading glasses, distance glasses, sunglasses or medication drops.

During our stay, we were concerned because there was a strike by all public school teachers and lawyers with protest marches. Just days before we arrived four people were killed at the protest. Our concern was that people would not leave their homes to come to the eye clinic. But they came and they waited and they were served.

Making a difference in one person’s life … some just wanted to again be able read the Bible.

Margaret Tjosvold

Coon Rapids