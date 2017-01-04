Little ones celebrate Noon Year’s Eve

Children got a jump start on the new year when Anoka County Libraries hosted several Noon Year’s Eve parties at branches around the county 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 31.

“Some people stay up late – all the way to midnight! – until today becomes tomorrow, but we’re going to celebrate with a balloon drop at 12 noon instead of 12 midnight,” said Northtown library children’s librarian Jennifer Gerbig as some three dozen little ones and their grown-ups giggled and danced , sang and rattled their noisemakers during the midday celebration there.

Gerbig and fellow librarian Krista Stankey read children’s books to the youngsters and described some of the ways people around the world welcome the new year.

“In Spain they eat grapes at the stroke of midnight. If you can eat 12 grapes by the time the 12 strokes end, they say you will have very good luck in the new year,” said Gerbig.

Stankey told the children that many people “toast the new year and make new year’s resolutions.”

“There are all kinds of fun ways to celebrate a happy new year and we’re going to dance and play to celebrate,” Stankey said.

As the noon hour approached, children and their grown-ups did the count down and then Gerbig released the overhead balloon drop, giving the little ones colorful bouncing dance partners as they shouted a spirited “Happy New Year!”

Other Noon Year’s Eve celebrations were staged at the Rum River, Crooked Lake and North Central libraries.