Man charged with 1st-degree sexual conduct

U.B. Foster Jr., 55, of Coon Rapids, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, both felonies, last month. U.B. Foster Jr.

Three adult women, a mother and her two daughters, came forward Dec. 14, 2016, to report that Foster had sexually assaulted the daughters for years, starting when they were children, the criminal complaint states.

Last month, the mother found seven videos of Foster having sexual intercourse with her daughter, now in her 20s, when she was 12 or 13, prompting her to contact the Anoka Police Department, the complaint states.

The daughter told police that Foster started having sexual contact with her at age 10 and began having sexual intercourse with her at 11. She told police he had sex with her about five times a week at their home in Ramsey, typically when her mother was not there, according to the complaint. Foster continued to have sex with her after they moved to Coon Rapids in 2009, she told police, according to the complaint.

The younger of the two daughters, also in her 20s, told police she had witnessed Foster having sex with her older sister, and Foster began having inappropriate sexual contact with her when she was 14 or 15, the complaint alleges.

Foster allegedly told police he first had sexual contact with the older daughter when she was 8 and began having sexual intercourse with her when she was 11. Foster said they continued to have sex for several years, and he felt like she was his girlfriend. He was upset when he found out she had a boyfriend and felt like they broke up, the complaint states. Foster also allegedly admitted to inappropriate sexual contact with the younger daughter.

Foster was arraigned in Anoka County District Court Dec. 16, 2016, and an initial appearance is scheduled for Jan. 11.

Foster, an employee of the Anoka-Hennepin School District, was placed on non-disciplinary administrative leave Dec. 14, 2016, when police began their investigation, and he remains on leave following charges, according to Jim Skelly, Anoka-Hennepin communication and public relations director.

Foster has been a technology paraprofessional at Anoka-Hennepin Regional High School since August 2015.

The district released a statement noting that “the complaint under investigation is not related to (Foster’s) employment with the district, and the incidents under review happened prior to his employment.”

