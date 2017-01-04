New Coon Rapids City Council members sworn in

Two new Coon Rapids City Council members were sworn into office at the council’s first meeting of 2017 Tuesday evening, Jan. 3.

Brad Greskowiak (Ward 1) and Bill Kiecker (Ward 2) were elected to the council in the November general election after longtime incumbents Denise Klint (Ward 1) and Ron Manning (Ward 2) did not seek re-election.

They are serving four-year terms.

Ward 1 Brad Greskowiak (left), new Ward 1 Coon Rapids City Council member, is given the oath of office by Anoka County District Court Judge Tammi Fredrickson at the first council meeting of 2017 Tuesday evening. Greskowiak won the seat at November’s general election. Photos by Peter Bodley

Born and raised in Hibbing on Minnesota’s Iron Range, Greskowiak studied engineering at Hibbing Community College and then came to the Twin Cities to attend the University of Minnesota, but instead got his first business sales job.

He is currently employed by a Fortune 500 company but has co-owned two small businesses over the years, Greskowiak said.

Greskowiak chose to move to the north metro area and Coon Rapids in the mid-1980s because he wanted to be closer to northern Minnesota and live in a family-friendly community that has a more rural feel and because the housing was affordable, he said.

While Greskowiak has been active in the community as a volunteer coach and Scout leader, this is the first time he has run for elected office.

“I have always been interested in making local politics and the effect of government on people’s daily lives, and I thought it was time to be part of the process,” Greskowiak said.

During both his primary and general election campaigns, Greskowiak went door to door in Ward 1 and found “residents were overwhelmingly positive about the city and the direction it is headed,” he said following his general election victory.

According to Greskowiak, he has been preparing for taking his seat on the council by attending council meetings, talking with and getting to know council members and meeting with city staff, including taking part in a pre-Christmas orientation meeting with department heads.

In addition, he has been studying materials provided by the League of Minnesota Cities for new council members and plans to attend a league orientation meeting in late January, Greskowiak said.

“I am absolutely looking forward to serving on the council,” he said. “It’s exciting, and I will do my to serve the residents of Ward 1 to the best of my ability.”

Initially, he will be learning the ropes and serving as a good listener on the council, Greskowiak said.

But Greskowiak wants to focus on development opportunities in Coon Rapids, looking at the long-term impacts of projects “to make sure we do things right,” he said.

Greskowiak and his wife, Kim, have been married for 25 years and have four children – Regina, Serina, John and Julia, two of whom attend college, one is in high school and the youngest goes to middle school.

In his spare time, he enjoys camping, the outdoors and all things mechanical, including restoring old cars, Greskowiak said.

Ward 2

Raised in Coon Rapids, Kiecker attended Anoka-Hennepin District 11 schools, graduating in 1983 from Coon Rapids High School where he captained both the boys soccer and wrestling squads. New Ward 2 Coon Rapids City Council member Bill Kiecker (left) receives the oath of office from Anoka County District Court Judge Tammi Fredrickson Tuesday evening at the first council meeting of the year. Kiecker was elected at the November general election.

He earned a bachelor of arts degree in applied sociology and applied statistics from St. Cloud State University and has been employed for the past 26 years as a programmer and manager at Aetna Inc., a health insurance company.

Kiecker has been actively involved in the community, volunteering in several school organizations, including president of the Adams Elementary School Parent Association, president of the high school Nordic Ski Booster Club and serving for three years as co-coordinator of the Coon Rapids High School Senior All-Night Party, along with his wife, Kim; his sister, Anne; and her husband, Doug Stalboerger.

In addition, he has coached youth soccer and Little League baseball, served on the board of the Coon Rapids Youth Hockey Association and has been a Cub Scout den leader and Boy Scout Troop 212 treasurer.

This was not the first time Kiecker has run for a seat on the council. In 2006, he unsuccessfully opposed Paul Johnson for the Ward 3 seat following the retirement of then Council Member Jerry Wright.

“It was a good experience, but in hindsight, it was for the best that I did not win,” Kiecker said. “I did not realize how involved the job was and the time and energy that went into a campaign.”

With a young family, the time was not right to take on the responsibilities of a council member, he said.

But his desire to serve on the council did not wane, and when the opportunity to run in Ward 2 came in 2016 with Manning’s retirement, he felt the time was now right, Kiecker said.

And in his campaign, Kiecker found that the vast majority of the people he talked with have the same opinion of the city that he does; it has a great city staff, and the council is conscientious and tries to do the right thing, he said election night following his victory.

In preparing to take his seat on the council, he has attended council meetings regularly, including work sessions; talked to council members; read documents that City Manager Matt Stemwedel has passed on to him; studied League of Minnesota Cities materials; hit as many events as he could; and taken part in an orientation session with city staff, and he plans to attend with Greskowiak the league meeting for new council members in Bloomington Jan. 27 and 28, Kiecker said.

According to Kiecker, the biggest thing as he join the council is to learn as much as he can about the process and “how everything works” and talk to people about issues so he becomes comfortable in his job as a council member.

“I’ve been told it takes a while to get your sea legs,” Kiecker said.

The Kieckers have two children, daughter Katie, who is a junior at the College of St. Mary, and son, Tommy, a freshman at University of Minnesota Duluth.

In his spare time, Kiecker is an avid runner and enjoys listening to and adding to his large vinyl record collection, he said.