State legislators talk priorities for this session

Legislators headed back to the state Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 3, for the start of a new legislative session. Constructing a bridge over the Hanson Boulevard railroad crossing is one item on local legislator’s radar this upcoming session, which began on Jan. 3. File photo

Locally, there are some new faces as well as familiar faces in new seats.

Democrat Jerry Newton, who had served in the Minnesota House, successfully ran for the Senate District 37 seat left vacant when fellow Democrat Alice Johnson decided to not run for re-election.

The District 37A House seat Newton left behind was filled by another Democrat – Erin Koegel.

Republican Nolan West won the House District 37B seat for the first time, which was previously occupied by Tim Sanders.

Democrat Carolyn Laine is transitioning from House District 41B to the Senate District 41.

Cal Bahr received the Republican endorsement over the incumbent Tom Hackbarth for the House District 31B seat and won his first election this past November.

“I’m excited to be part of forming legislation and trying to bring a different viewpoint,” Bahr said. “I’m enjoying the whole process of being the middle man between the people – just normal folks who have this idea – and the actual, it’s a law.”

Health care

Sen. Michelle Benson, a Republican for District 31, will serve as chairperson of the Senate’s Health and Human Services Finance and Policy Committee. She said health care, as well as transportation, are her top two priorities based on what she has heard from constituents.

“They’re frustrated at the cost of health care,” Benson said.

Benson said they will be working on a health insurance reform bill that will provide cost savings.

Koegel will serve on the Health and Human Services Reform Committee and would like to see a “public option” so more people can get access to MNsure. She thinks this can reduce overhead administrative costs and “make it an affordable statewide network.”

Republican Sen. Jim Abeler, a chiropractor, feels more competition will lead to better health care.

“People need choices. They want to keep their doctor and they want to be able to afford it like they used to,” Abeler said. “The promise of the Affordable Care Act was you could keep your doctor, you could keep your plan and it would cost less. None of that has come true.”

Abeler said he is happy that some people previously unable to get health insurance are now covered, but he said he would have put more emphasis on those uninsured and not on “messing up everybody who was fine.”

“The cure was worse than the disease,” he said.

Transportation

Newton said, “We all recognize we have to take care of the health care issue first.”

But he said transportation will also be a big issue for him and the Legislature, and he pointed to several projects.

“The bridge over the railroad tracks on Hanson Boulevard is a top priority for everyone,” Newton said.

Reconstructing 105th Avenue between Highway 65 and Radisson Road in Blaine is also a top priority for Newton as well as for West, whose predecessor placed a high emphasis on this project – 105th Avenue and the Hanson Boulevard bridge were both included in the bonding bill that did not come to fruition last year.

“It’s a small ask in the grand scheme of the whole bill and a 50-50 split with the city of Blaine,” said West, who emphasized that the state should help fund the reconstruction, since most of the road frontage is along the state-owned National Sports Center property.

Benson said getting funding for the Highway 97/County Road 23 bridge over Interstate 35 in Columbus will be her top transportation priority.

“Anoka County has done a great job of focusing on what’s essential,” she said.

Abeler said he will continue working with other local legislators in getting money for Highway 10 projects. Last year’s bonding bill had included money for adding a third lane in each direction of Highway 10 from Hanson Boulevard to Round Lake Boulevard in Coon Rapids and interchange work for the intersections of Fairoak and Thurston avenues.

Koegel and West added that Highway 65 and most notably the intersection at 109th Avenue in Blaine is another project on their radar.

“The three intersections where we put bridges up really moved traffic well,” Newton said in reference to the interchange at 125th Avenue and the overpasses at 121st Avenue/Paul Parkway and 129th Avenue. “Now it all gets to 109th and stops, so we have to continue with that project.”

Met Council, child care

Beyond health care and transportation, there are a whole host of issues the legislators said they will be focusing on.

The main point of emphasis throughout Bahr’s campaign was Metropolitan Council reform. He believes that it should only focus on sewer and water infrastructure and not on transportation, residential densities and the multitude of other things it oversees.

“They have their fingers into everything that happens in the seven-county metro,” he said. “They’re not elected. They never stand before the voters, so why should they require anything? They should be suggesting.”

Additionally, Bahr is excited to serve on the House’s Education Innovation Policy Committee. He likes the idea of high school kids going to vocational schools to learn trades that could help them get a job after graduating high school. The high school in the small Illinois town Bahr grew up in would send students to a local vocational school during their junior and senior years to learn about different trades such as home building, making dresses and fixing an automobile.

“You’re not going to be a millionaire, no, but you’re going to be able to support a family on those type of jobs,” he said.

West would like to see tax relief “across the board,” but one example he would love to see happen is child care tax credits.

Koegel is serving on a subcommittee that will be looking at ways to help families with child cost costs.

“From a personal standpoint, my family members talk about how expensive child care is,” she said. “That’s something people my age take into account when they’re deciding to start families.”

Olivia Alveshere contributed to this story