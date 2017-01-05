Blaine police reports for Dec. 20-31

Theft, Burglary

• On Dec. 20 in the 8700 block of Frazier Street NE, a residential burglary was reported.

• On Dec. 20 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, a shoplifting was reported.

• On Dec. 20 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE, a shoplifter was cited and released.

• On Dec. 21 in the 9200 block of Baltimore Street NE, a catalytic converter was removed from a truck.

• On Dec. 21 in the 1200 block of Alamo Street NE, a burglary from a construction site was reported.

• On Dec. 21 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE, a woman was arrested for theft.

• On Dec. 21 in the 4100 block of 99th Avenue NE, it was reported that items had been stolen from a garage.

• On Dec. 22 in the 9400 block of Ulysses Street NE, a construction site burglary was reported.

• On Dec. 22 in the 1000 block of Paul Parkway NE, a tire and rim were stolen.

• On Dec. 22 in the 11000 block of Ulysses Street NE, a theft from vehicle was reported.

• On Dec. 22 in the 100 block of 89th Avenue NE, two female shoplifters fled in a vehicle, leaving a third woman behind.

• On Dec. 23 in the 11000 block of Jefferson Street NE, a residential burglary was reported.

• On Dec. 24 in the 11000 block of Ulysses Street NE, a theft was reported.

• On Dec. 26 in the 10000 block of Central Avenue NE, a theft from trailer was reported.

• On Dec. 27 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, a woman was arrested for theft and use of shoplifting gear.

• On Dec. 29 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE, a delayed felony theft report was made. The suspect was identified through a photo line-up.

• On Dec. 29 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE, a man was arrested for theft, false information to police and a warrant.

• On Dec. 29 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE, a shoplifting was reported.

• On Dec. 30 in the 10000 block of Lexington Avenue NE, Mills Fleet Farm reported a shoplifting in process. Two people were arrested.

• On Dec. 30 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE, police arrested a woman who a citizen had caught shoplifting.

DWIs

• On Dec. 18 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and 6th Street NE, a driver was arrested for DWI.

• On Dec. 18 in the 4800 block of 109th Avenue NE, a man who drove into a ditch was arrested for DWI.

• On Dec. 20 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Oak Park Boulevard NE, a person who was speeding and driving with no headlights or tail lights was arrested for DWI.

• On Dec. 20 in the 12000 block of Ulysses Street NE, a woman was arrested for DWI.

• On Dec. 26 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Ulysses Street NE, a man was arrested for DWI following a motor vehicle accident.

• On Dec. 29 in the 9300 block of Baltimore Street NE, a driver was arrested for DWI.

• On Dec. 30 in the 10000 block of University Avenue NE, a driver who ran off the road was arrested for DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Dec. 20 at the intersection of 118th Avenue NE and Able Street NE, a man was arrested for warrants and driving after revocation.

• On Dec. 31 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, a woman was arrested for gross misdemeanor drug possession charges following a citizen’s arrest for theft.