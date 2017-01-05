Blue Sun Soda introduces bottling line

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

Mark Lazarchic, owner of Blue Sun Soda and Sweets Shop, purchased Whistler Bottling Co. in July, and after acquiring appropriate permits, he planned to start making soda in his Spring Lake Park store earlier this week. Mark Lazarchic, owner of Blue Sun Soda and Sweets Shop, acquired Whistler Bottling Co. last year and intends to bottle and distribute Whistler Classic Soda out of his store. Photos by Olivia Alveshere

Blue Sun Soda and Sweets Shop opened a little over a year ago and has been doing big business, despite Lazarchic’s doubts around this time last year.

“I thought no one would come,” he said, admitting that he started the business as a tax write-off, not even hiring staff before opening up shop.

Lazarchic has always loved soda, and he thought that the few people that did stop in to Blue Sun Soda and Sweets Shop would have a good time, he said.

The craft soda market exceeded his expectations, and in the past year, he has hired six employees, tripled the size of the store within the building he owns at 1625 County Highway 10, started distributing soda, acquired Whistler Bottling and more.

“People are sick and tired of walking into a grocery story and being force fed the same two choices” of Coca-Cola and Pepsi, Lazarchic said.

He has been approached three times about franchising the shop, but the time isn’t right, he said.

“We don’t have a playbook,” Lazarchic said. “I don’t know what I’m doing.”

But he must be doing something right.

Blue Sun Soda and Sweets Shop bills itself as “Minnesota’s first and only gourmet soda shop and candy destination,” offering more than 1,300 kinds of soda, according to its website.

According to Lazarchic, about 40 percent of customers are return visitors and the other 60 percent stop in to check out the store.

By far the best-selling product is butterbeer, made famous in the “Harry Potter” book series.

With more than 75 flavors available, taffy is the store’s most popular candy, according to Lazarchic.

Blue Sun Soda Shop submitted an application to the city to amend the zoning code to allow a bottling operation after acquiring Whistler Bottling Co.

The City Council approved the amendment Dec. 19, and after receiving the required permits from the Department of Agriculture, Lazarchic is ready to fire up the 1952 Dixie Bottler, which fills up 8-ounce reusable glass bottles with Whistler Classic Soda. Taffy is the candy of choice at Blue Sun Soda and Sweets Shop with more than 75 flavors available.

The reusable bottles were one aspect of the business that attracted Lazarchic.

“You’re not wasting anything,” he said. “I’m one of those guys that hangs on to Altoid tins.”

Blaine resident Jesse Hopkins started Whistler in Forest Lake in 2014.

Lazarchic said Hopkins made him an offer he couldn’t refuse, and he purchased the business in July.

The brand has 48 tested flavors and 90 experimental ones. Lazarchic would like to create doughnut and dill pickle flavors in the near future.

“They both sound terrible to me, but I know people want them,” he said, adding that he has yet to find a dill pickle soda anywhere.

He would also like to experiment with combination flavors – multiple fruits, for example – and bottle up fast food offerings like French fries, pizzas and hamburgers.

Lazarchic anticipates the bottling line will produce 5,000 cases of soda each year.

Whistler will of course be sold in Blue Sun Soda and Sweets Shop, but Lazarchic also intends to distribute the soda to 40 brew pubs and restaurants across the Twin Cities.

Blue Sun Soda and Sweets Shop intends to provide community tours of the bottling line later this month.

For more information, visit www.bluesunsodashop.com.

