Cat missing for weeks found on Christmas

By Christmastime, Diana McInerny, of Coon Rapids, had all but given up hope of finding her lost tabby cat, Abbey. Abbey, lost for six weeks, was spotted on Christmas and brought home to her Coon Rapids family. Photo courtesy of Rebecca Nosan, DVM

After attending Christmas mass Dec. 25, McInerny forgot to turn the volume on her cell phone up, and she missed a text from a neighbor with miraculous news: Abbey had been spotted nearby.

It was 10 p.m. by the time McInerny saw the text, and, with her sister and niece, she headed outside to the place the neighbor had spotted Abbey – in a drainage ditch near the intersection of Hansen Boulevard and Main Street, not far from McInerny’s townhouse on Drake Street.

Abbey somehow got out of the townhouse Nov. 10, not to be seen again for six weeks.

“We figured she must have been taken in somewhere,” McInerny said.

McInerny’s mother, Marge McInerny, had darker thoughts: “I was thinking some animal had gotten her,” she said.

Abbey, rescued from a St. Paul junk yard years ago, is missing a leg from an injury she sustained in the junk yard.

Diana McInerny fell in love with her story and rescued Abbey and another cat found in the same junkyard, Toby, in 2009.

Abbey and Diana McInerny’s 17-year-old niece, Celia Buntrock, have a special connection, and if not for Buntrock, Abbey might not have made it home Dec. 25.

“My niece was amazing,” Diana McInerny said. “She just laid in a ditch with her head in this pipe.”

Abbey and Buntrock meowed back and forth, and Buntrock offered some food to Abbey without making attempts to grab her. When trust was established, she scooped her up and brought her home, Diana McInerny said, calling the events a true “Christmas miracle.”

The very next day, Abbey was taken to Murray Animal Hospital in Blaine for an evaluation.

She lost half her body weight and was both dehydrated and malnourished. Additionally, she had some frostbite that will need to be treated.

“She’s kind of whittling away at her nine lives,” Marge McInerny said.

But Diana McInerny knows she’s a fighter. Abbey has already started to become her “loving, head-butting, meow(ing) self” again.

