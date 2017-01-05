Coon Rapids Dessert and Coffee Concerts resume

Dessert and Coffee Concerts, sponsored by the Coon Rapids Arts Commission, return to the Coon Rapids Civic Center Jan. 12.
Church of Cash, a Johnny Cash tribute band, will deliver the first performance at 7 p.m. Jan. 12.
Subsequent performances are set to take place on Feb. 9, March 9 and April 6, featuring Kenny and Rick performing rock, blues and country; the Minneapolis Commodores, an a cappella barbershop chorus; and Backyard Band playing variety, respectively.
Concerts all begin at 7 p.m. at the Civic Center, 11155 Robinson Drive, Coon Rapids.
Tickets are available at City Hall and cost $8 for adults, $6 for adults ages 65 and older and $5 for children 12 and under. A $4 discount is available when tickets to all four performances are purchased.
For more information, call 763-767-6432.