Coon Rapids Dessert and Coffee Concerts resume

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

Dessert and Coffee Concerts, sponsored by the Coon Rapids Arts Commission, return to the Coon Rapids Civic Center Jan. 12. The Church of Cash, a Johnny Cash tribute band, is the first group to perform in this year’s Dessert and Coffee Concert series at the Coon Rapids Civic Center Jan. 12. Photo submitted

Church of Cash, a Johnny Cash tribute band, will deliver the first performance at 7 p.m. Jan. 12.

Subsequent performances are set to take place on Feb. 9, March 9 and April 6, featuring Kenny and Rick performing rock, blues and country; the Minneapolis Commodores, an a cappella barbershop chorus; and Backyard Band playing variety, respectively.

Concerts all begin at 7 p.m. at the Civic Center, 11155 Robinson Drive, Coon Rapids.

Tickets are available at City Hall and cost $8 for adults, $6 for adults ages 65 and older and $5 for children 12 and under. A $4 discount is available when tickets to all four performances are purchased.

For more information, call 763-767-6432.

[email protected]