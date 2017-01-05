Life Looking Back for Jan. 6

‘Minister’ sentenced in fraud case

Gerald E. Johnson, 46, a self-proclaimed Methodist minister from Plymouth was sentenced Monday to five years at Stillwater Prison after being convicted of defrauding a widow of $20,000 to be used to buy a community center in Blaine to convert it to a young people’s church.

– 40 years ago, Jan. 7, 1977

Porter named SLP Police Chief

Former Spring Lake Park police sergeant Bruce Porter was named as the city’s new police chief, to replace retiring chief Otto Lind. Porter was one of three finalists for the position and will officially take over the chief’s title this spring when Lind formally retires.

– 30 years ago, Jan. 9, 1987

Boundary changes discussed in District 16

District 16 residents next week will hear three proposals on possible elementary school boundary changes, one of which could take effect as early as the 1997-98 school year.

– 20 years ago, Jan. 3, 1997

Editor’s note: “Looking Back” is reprinted exactly as the items first appeared.