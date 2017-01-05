Little ones celebrate world’s winter holidays

Seven children spun their homemade dreidel, giggling as the paper game piece twirled on the floor. They proudly wore tri-colored kufi hats and carefully placed red noses, plastic eyes and paper holly on their wooden Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer ornaments.

The children played the traditional Hanukkah game, crafted the iconic Kwanzaa hat and made ornaments for the Christmas tree during a Dec. 29 Celebrations Around the World event held at Rum River North Park.

Emily Schake, a 2016 graduate of St. Francis High School currently studying elementary education at Winona State University, brought the youngsters on a virtual tour of the world’s winter celebrations when she presented Celebrations Around the World.

“I just wanted to help raise cultural and diversity awareness for the kids and help with the idea of acceptance of people around the world,” Schake said.

After reading picture books about Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa to the children, Schake helped the little ones craft representations of each holiday. Time ran short after she read the Chinese New Year book so kids took home all the ingredients to make a paper dragon for that holiday and took home their finished versions of the others.

Schake also made sure each child understood that “it’s okay to celebrate in different ways.”

“We each celebrate in our own way,” she told them. “What makes us different is what makes each celebration unique … The more we learn about holidays the more similar they sound. We’re not all that different, are we?”