Mandyck places third at the Rumble on the Red

Tim Mandyck placed third at 285 pounds in the 72-team Rumble on the Red wrestling tournament in Fargo, North Dakota. (Submitted Photo)

Over the holiday break, the Coon Rapids varsity and JV wrestling teams competed in the 72-team Rumble on the Red wrestling tournament in Fargo, North Dakota. This is a challenging competition and wrestlers that go deep into this tournament may have to wrestle as many as seven matches before they are assured a top eight finish.

In the varsity tournament, the Cardinals had a number of wrestlers battle deep into the tournament.

Jon Svobodny (106 pounds) and Moses Madimba (132) finished 3-2 with two major decisions each. Jack Scheck (182) finished 2-2 and showed improvement from the previous week.

Placing top eight in this tournament gets a wrestler on the podium and senior captain Tim Mandyck (285) took third place, making the podium for the second straight year.

This was Mandyck’s second major tournament he has placed in this season, taking fourth at the Christmas tournament.

Some encouraging signs for the Cardinals on the JV included first-year wrestlers Tyler Goetz, Shane Vadnais and Marcus Moore, who finished 3-2, 3-2 and 4-2, respectively. Sophomore Joe Robin battled to a 5-2 record and just missed placing in the top eight. Coon Rapids had two more top eight finishers. Eighth grader Nick Lattery placed fourth at 95 pounds and Lucas Partlow finished fifth at 285 pounds.

The Cards placed 28th out of 72 teams. They are also getting a little bit of love from the rankings this week and are now in the “Lean and Mean” at No. 16.

For full Coon Rapids results at the Rumble on the Red, go to abcnewspapers.com.

Up next, the Cards are again on the road for a weekend dual meet tournament from Jan. 6-7 at Hibbing.