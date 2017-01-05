MnDOT finds solution for Ferry Street railroad crossing

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has concluded that a two-lane Ferry Street bridge over the railroad tracks is a better alternative than a tunnel. The Minnesota Department of Transportation concluded after a 10-month study that whenever funding becomes available, a bridge would be the best solution for the Ferry Street railroad crossing. The alternative tunnel solution opens up more excavation and the need to construct a temporary bridge over the river for trains to go around the construction zone. File photo

About 18,300 vehicles and 80 trains go through this crossing every day, according to MnDOT.

Cost projections were $21.7 million for going over the tracks and $36.9 million for going under the tracks. MnDOT does not have the funding to start this project, but felt the need to study this corridor to look for solutions should money become available.

The tunnel option would have required more soil excavation, which would have led to contaminated soils needing to be cleaned up. And excavation would have led to water seeping through to the surface that would have needed to be drawn out. Disturbing this water could have led to contaminated soils shifting closer to the Rum River just east of the site.

Another negative mark for the tunnel was it would have required construction of a temporary bridge over the Rum River so that trains could avoid the construction site while a tunnel was being dug under the tracks.

With a bridge, trains could still pass through the area.

MnDOT estimated that with the complexity of constructing a tunnel versus a bridge because of all these factors, Highway 47 may have been closed during two construction seasons. MnDOT believes it can reduce any Highway 47 closures to one construction season if a bridge is built.

Accesses would be closed when the bridge is constructed. Martin Street, Alter Trading, the Anoka-Hennepin Community Education Center and Anoka Today ALANO would all lose current accesses to Highway 47 and alternative access points would need to be created.

For example, Alter Trading has two accesses on Highway 47 near the railroad tracks. They could get a new access on the north side of their property, which would be north of the curve on Highway 47 on the opposite side of the street from the Anoka County Fairgrounds.

The additional concrete for constructing a bridge would have meant a new stormwater pond. The proposed location would require the complete purchase of the A-1 Recycling property. And because the new stormwater pond would need an outlet to the Rum River, a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources permit would be needed.

But while putting in a bridge would help the flow of traffic by the railroad tracks and at the Highway 10 and Pleasant Street intersections, commuters heading north on Ferry Street during the afternoon rush hour would still get caught up in traffic waiting at the Bunker Lake Boulevard signal. MnDOT found that the signaled Bunker Lake Boulevard and nonsignaled McKinley Street intersections would actually be worse off than they are today because of the traffic flowing more freely as it heads north in the afternoon rush hour.

MnDOT recommended that an intersection traffic control evaluation occur at McKinley Street and Highway 47 to see if a traffic signal would improve or make conditions worse. But if a signal goes in, MnDOT said a raised median may be added between McKinley Street and Bunker Lake Boulevard to limit all accesses to right-in, right-out.

Anoka residents told MnDOT that they want a traffic signal at the McKinley Street and Highway 47 intersection because it is difficult to turn from McKinley Street during rush hour.

Sen. Jim Abeler uses this McKinley Street access every day. He said residents wait for gaps in traffic that happen when vehicles further south are waiting for a train, or they wait for a person stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic to let them in.

“It’s really important that if we do that (bridge), the neighbors need to be able to get in and out of their streets,” Abeler said. “McKinley has to be treated correctly, with probably a signal, if that’s going to go forward.”

Anoka City Manager Greg Lee said land under a bridge could be used to connect properties on both sides of Ferry Street. The Anoka-Hennepin School District has expressed interest in a parking lot under the bridge, according to MnDOT’s report.

Lee said this was a MnDOT initiated study and the city of Anoka has no official positions on the accesses, but said he has encouraged MnDOT to hold more neighborhood meetings.

MnDOT first met with BNSF in May 2016 and followed up with meetings with the school district, affected business owners and residents in the summer of 2016. A June 21, 2016, public open house drew about 125 people, not counting staff who were there to answer questions and listen to concerns.

“They should not continue on in the process without having a neighborhood meeting,” Lee said. “They had one neighborhood meeting and it was hugely successful, attended by over 200 people.”

MnDOT hired Campbell Technology Corporation in 2012 to gather information about what was happening at the crossing.

The study found incidents when the gates would sometimes go down even though there was not a train present. One issue has been Northstar. A westbound Northstar commuter train triggers the railroad crossing gates as it pulls up to the Anoka rail station. BNSF’s system detects the train and assumes it is coming through and can’t allow for the fact that the train is stopping to pick up passengers, according to MnDOT.

There were also reported cases of drivers going around medians and gates. A railroad quiet zone project was completed in 2015 so that people could not go around the safety gates.

Bridgette Shannon, 17, of Ramsey; Corey Chase, 20, of Coon Rapids; Brian Frazier, 20, of Newport; and Harry Rhoades Jr., 19, of Blaine, were killed in 2003 when their car collided with a freight train at the Ferry Street crossing.

Five years later, an eight-person jury found BNSF 90 percent liable for the accident and awarded $24 million – $6 million for each of the crash victims’ families. BNSF won appeal for a new trial, but the Minnesota Supreme Court overturned this appeal and upheld Anoka County District Court Judge Ellen Maas’ decision to deny a retrial on grounds of newly discovered evidence, improperly submitted evidence or instructions given to the jury.

On a Saturday evening in January 2013, the safety gates stayed down for an hour and a half because of an issue with the communications system that operates the lights and gates, a BNSF spokesperson said at the time. Tood Arnold called in the problem at 5:15 p.m. and said BSNF did not arrive until 6:30 p.m. The gates were working by 6:45 p.m., he said.

In March 2015, Gov. Mark Dayton called for the state to fund 75 railroad crossing projects at a cost of $330 million. Two projects on this list were Ferry Street and Hanson Boulevard.

