Neighborhood meeting on 2 Coon Rapids park projects

A neighborhood meeting on proposed 2018 improvements at Riverwind and Crooked Lake parks will take place 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at the Coon Rapids City Center council chambers.

The meeting will be in the form of an open house with no formal presentation.

Residents will be able to look at a preliminary concept for improvements at both parks and share comments with city staff.

Postcards have been mailed to some 700 residents living in the neighborhoods by the parks.

The two parks are earmarked for improvements in 2018 with money from the $17.4 million park bond issue approved by Coon Rapids voters in November 2013.

According to the park referendum budget, $900,000 has been allocated for Crooked Lake Park improvements and $500,000 for Riverwind Park work.

Under the preliminary concept plan for Crooked Lake Park, native materials will be planted to provide an ecological buffer for the lake shoreline; existing tennis courts will be reconstructed; a terraced deck system will provide access down to the lake; and two picnic shelters, each with room for 50 people, will be constructed.

In addition, there will be a dual waterless restroom, two sand volleyball courts will be lighted for night play, new trails will be paved, rain gardens will be created, the ball field will have new players’ benches and a backstop, a central plaza will connect the trails and be a gateway for park amenities, and a new playground with separate play areas and adjacent parental seating will be installed.

The Crooked Lake Park concept also proposes combining the two existing parking lots into one with 98 spaces and keeping the existing fishing pier and storage building.

For Riverwind Park, the concept plan proposes six pickleball courts to replace the existing tennis courts; the Coon Rapids City Council has designated these new courts for 2017 construction to meet demand and lack of adequate pickleball facilities in the city.

The 2018 improvements at Riverwind include multiuse courts that will feature two half basketball courts, a picnic shelter with open picnic area, open lawn, new paved trails, shade structures, a new playground with adjacent parental seating, plus two parking lots, one on Crocus Street with 12 spaces and the other on Bittersweet Street with 14 spaces and a landscaped buffer from the street.

Following council direction at a November work session, the plan also envisages keeping part of Riverwind Recreation Center adjacent to the park on Northdale Boulevard by renovating the A-frame structure of the existing building for meeting space and restrooms.

For more information, contact Ryan Gunderson, recreation coordinator, at 763-767-6513 or Gregg Engle, parks supervisor, at 763-767-6552, or if unable the attend the meeting, email comments by Feb. 6 to [email protected].