Photos: World curling teams compete at U.S. Olympic training site in Blaine

(Photos by Bill Jones)
The U.S. Olympic Training Site for curling, Fogerty Arena and the Four Seasons Curling Club, hosted one of the top curling events in the world from Dec. 29-31.

The ASHAM U.S. Open of Curling is a three-game guarantee competition for a major cash prize ($20,000 U.S. for both the men and the women), and Order of Merit points on the world curling tour. These points are highly valued because they count toward the U.S. and Canadian Olympic Trials.

This tournament provides one of the last chances for U.S. teams to accrue enough points to potentially advance to the World Championships.

The champion on the men’s side was Team Dunstone from Winnipeg, Manitoba. The women’s champion was Team Middaugh from Ontario, Canada.

Chinese team leader Bingyu Wang during competition vs. Switzerland.
Shaun Meachum, Dustin Kidby and Tom Sallows of Team Meachum competing versus a Canadian team.
Team Clark member Colin Hufman release a rock during the Canadian team’s match.
