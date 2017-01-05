Photos: World curling teams compete at U.S. Olympic training site in Blaine

(Photos by Bill Jones)

The U.S. Olympic Training Site for curling, Fogerty Arena and the Four Seasons Curling Club, hosted one of the top curling events in the world from Dec. 29-31.

The ASHAM U.S. Open of Curling is a three-game guarantee competition for a major cash prize ($20,000 U.S. for both the men and the women), and Order of Merit points on the world curling tour. These points are highly valued because they count toward the U.S. and Canadian Olympic Trials.

This tournament provides one of the last chances for U.S. teams to accrue enough points to potentially advance to the World Championships.