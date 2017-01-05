UnionHerald Crime Briefs for Jan. 6

Man accused of burglary

A Maple Grove man was arraigned in Anoka County District Court on two felony charges Dec. 12: receiving stolen property and second-degree burglary.

Blaine police responded to a residence in the 1900 block of 129th Avenue Nov. 18 after a resident reported $100,000 of rare coins and electronic devices stolen, according to the criminal complaint.

In speaking with neighbors, law enforcement learned a yellow car not belonging to anyone from the residence was parked in the driveway at some point, the complaint states.

Four days later, a woman reported a suspicious yellow car in the area of 109th and Able Street in Blaine. The driver, whom the woman described as “Russian looking,” exited a neighbor’s garage, according to the complaint.

Later that day a burglary was reported at the same address the woman saw the yellow car parked near; electronics, keys and legal documents were reported stolen, the complaint states.

Blaine police stopped a yellow car traveling north on Highway 65 near 105th Avenue for allegedly speeding and crossing over fog lines multiple times Nov. 28, the complaint states.

Viktor Petrovich Yesipchuk, 23, of Maple Grove, was a passenger and had multiple arrest warrants, according to the complaint.

His phone was seized, and pictures of coins were stored on the phone, the complaint states.

During a follow-up investigation, detectives responded to a residence in Ham Lake where they believed the yellow car was headed Nov. 28. The yellow car was parked in a nearby driveway, the complaint states.

The owner of the Ham Lake home said he had been allowing Yesipchuk to drive the car for the past few weeks, and after damaging it, he offered the homeowner the bags of coins as “a type of collateral for the damage” and payment for using the vehicle, the complaint states.

The bags were in the living room, as were electronics and silver bars reported stolen from a vehicle in Andover, according to the complaint.

~ Olivia Alveshere

East Bethel man charged for possessing firearms

Travis David Ostlund, 51, of East Bethel, was charged with six felony crimes for possession of ammunition and firearms after a prior crime of violence and one petty misdemeanor crime for possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 13.

The Anoka-Hennepin Drug Task Force searched the East Bethel home where Ostlund lives April 15 and found a handgun and long rifle, as well as bullets for the guns, according to the criminal complaint.

Law enforcement found Ostlund’s fingerprints on the handgun, the complaint states.

Law enforcement also found a glass pipe with trace amounts of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

In a post-Miranda statement, Ostlund said the guns belonged to his father and that he didn’t remember that they were in the house, the complaint states.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in this case Jan. 17, 2017.

~ Olivia Alveshere

Blaine home burglarized

A warrant for the arrest of Anthony Duane Thompson, 31, no permanent address, was issued Dec. 16 after he was charged with felony first-degree burglary and a gross misdemeanor fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

A Blaine family was home the evening of Nov. 27 into Nov. 28 when an individual entered the garage attached to their home and stole a laptop and air compressor, according to the criminal complaint.

A St. Francis police officer responded to a suspicious vehicle report Nov. 29 and identified Thompson as the driver, the complaint states.

A laptop and air compressor were found in the vehicle, as were several needles containing a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

In a statement, Thompson allegedly admitted to stealing the laptop and air compressor, the complaint states.

~ Olivia Alveshere

Man convicted of second-degree drug possession

A 24-year-old St. Paul man was convicted of felony second-degree drug possession in Anoka County District Court Dec. 13 after being found with 6.8 grams of methamphetamine in Coon Rapids.

Coon Rapids police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of 108th Lane and Hanson Boulevard March 25, 2015, around 4:40 a.m. for alleged traffic violations, according to the criminal complaint.

Kenneth George Laing was driving the vehicle, and while speaking with the driver, police saw two plastic bags in the center console, the complaint states.

Laing was asked to get out the vehicle, and upon doing so, he put his hands in his pockets and continued to leave his hands there after being asked to remove them, the complaint states.

The police officer searched Laing’s person and discovered a plastic bag with a substance that tested positive for meth, according to the complaint.

Laing was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 78 days served, and he was ordered to pay $501 in restitution.

~ Olivia Alveshere