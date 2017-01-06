Andover has new community development director

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

Joseph Janish remembers going with his father to pick up parts from salvage yards along Bunker Lake Boulevard and how there used to be open fields around Andover Elementary School. Joseph Janish, Andover’s new community development director, grew up in Ham Lake and was in the first class to attend Andover Elementary School when it opened for the 1988-89 school year. Photo by Eric Hagen

Janish, Andover’s new community development director, grew up in Ham Lake. His parents, Hank and Diane Janish, have lived in the same home since 1978.

He first attended McKinley Elementary in Ham Lake, but moved to Andover Elementary when the school opened in the 1988-89 school year and boundaries changed. He later attended Roosevelt Middle School and graduated with the Blaine Class of 1998.

Janish was an elementary school student when the large tire fire happened at the Tonson tire recycling yard in 1989. At the time, Bunker Lake Boulevard used to be lined with junk yards where people, like Hank and Joseph, could pick up parts for repairing automobiles or anything around the house. Joseph said his father Hank was a “backyard mechanic” who preferred saving money by doing his own projects.

Janish was taking college courses at St. Cloud State University and then starting an internship with the city of Jordan by the time development took off in the late 1990s and into the early 2000s along Bunker Lake Boulevard, starting with new homes and followed by the new Andover Station shopping center.

“I thought it was pretty interesting – a good reuse of the property,” Janish said. “After going to school and learning some more things, you realize that it certainly increased the property value by doing the cleanup and the redevelopment process. It certainly provided more opportunities for the residents in the community.”

After earning his bachelor’s degree in Local and Urban Affairs from St. Cloud State, the city of Jordan hired Janish for a full-time city planner job. He was later promoted to senior planner.

In May 2012, Benton County hired Janish to be the director of its department of development.

The Andover community development director job opened when Dave Carlberg moved to Oregon. Janish saw an opportunity for his family to move closer to his parents in Ham Lake. Joseph and Jill Janish have two daughters: Olivia, 6, and Alayna, 3. He also was impressed with the projects the city has worked on beyond the commercial and industrial development, including the city parks, trails and the Andover YMCA Community Center projects.

Janish and other Jordan staff worked with Elite Waste Disposal when it moved its corporate headquarters from Shakopee to Jordan in 2007. The following year, this business expanded into the commercial and residential garbage and recycling hauling business and signed a contract to be Jordan’s exclusive garbage and recycling hauler.

Another monumental task was developing architectural frameworks for storefronts in the historic downtown of Jordan, where most buildings were developed in the late 1800s.

Jordan received a grant to develop the 2013 Jordan Master Vision. This plan developed architectural standards for all storefronts to meet whenever they wanted to redevelop. Janish was a member of the local chamber of commerce and had a term as its president. The city held many meetings with business owners to gather input before implementing the new plan.

Through this process, Janish said Jordan’s Economic Development Authority developed a business grant program for the downtown establishments looking to redevelop.

Janish’s resume showed he had the education and relevant experience that Andover City Administrator Jim Dickinson was looking for. But beyond these bullet point items, Dickinson felt Janish’s persona would fit well with other city staff. He said he looks for “someone willing to be humble and let the organization as a whole take credit” and Dickinson talks with people the job applicants have worked with to learn more about how they attack the projects.

“He comes with a strong work ethic and energy,” Dickinson said.

The Metropolitan Council requires cities to update long-range comprehensive plans every 10 years so the Metropolitan Council and other state agencies and neighboring cities can see and comment on these plans for property zoning, transportation, utilities and parks.

Janish said working through this comprehensive planning process, which will include meetings with all the city commissions and the City Council and community surveys, will be one of his first major undertakings.

Dickinson said the challenge for residential development will be new regulations for stormwater, and some “marginal properties” that have their individual challenges will make it more difficult to do large-number housing developments and instead will lead to smaller projects.

Janish also wants to gauge the Andover Economic Development Authority’s interest in business recruitment and retention programs and he wants to meet with as many business owners as possible to hear what matters to them most.

There are development opportunities the Andover City Council has discussed, such as the area of Bunker Lake Boulevard and Crosstown Drive where there are currently multifamily homes. The city has reached out to landowners to let them know there is interest in buying properties if these people ever become interested in selling.

Janish thinks it’s good for city planners to take a proactive approach in talking with property owners to gauge interest in selling land.

“If you don’t ask, you won’t ever know the answer,” he said.

