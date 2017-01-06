Big first half run leads St. Francis to win against Coon Rapids

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

St. Francis’ Wyatt Schroeder goes up for the tip against Coon Rapids’ Dayo Lawal. Schroeder led the Fighting Saints with 17 points in a 60-48 win. (Photo by Sam Herder)

For the first nine minutes of Thursday’s boys basketball contest between Coon Rapids and St. Francis, it looked like the game was set for back-and-forth, grind-it-out action. Tied at 11-11 with both defenses playing tough, the Fighting Saints started to get things going on their home court.

A 20-4 run to close the first half proved to be the difference, as St. Francis (4-6) held off the Cardinals (6-2) for a 60-48 win.

“It was a struggle there for a stretch,” Fighting Saints head coach Ryan Hauge said. “You go through patches like that during the season. Credit to our kids because it’s hard to not quit in six-game stretches. The same against Irondale the other night, we had to gut it out and believe that it’s going to turn around and it did for us tonight.”

Five different players scored in St. Francis’ 14-0 run after the 11-11 tie, including 3-pointers from Jared Carda and Blake Kulsrud. After forcing several turnovers with its high-pressure, trapping defense, Coon Rapids allowed some open looks to create the 31-15 halftime deficit.

“Offensively, we sort of fell apart and got stymied by what they were doing,” Cardinals head coach Mike Ogorek said. “They started making us more and more uncomfortable and it compiled. Their defensive execution stymied us.”

The Cardinals slowly began chipping away at the deficit in the second half. Lionel Warner started to heat up with six straight points as part of his team-high 14. But St. Francis continually hit big 3-pointers from Kulsrud and Christian Bednarz to keep its cushion. Lionel Warner scored 14 points for the Cardinals. (Photo by Sam Herder)

“We’ve been waiting for kids to step up,” Hauge said. “We saw Kulsrud step up and knock in a three. We saw Christian in his first significant varsity minutes bang in two threes. That was big. Like I said, you just have to believe you’ll shoot your way out of slumps.”

Coon Rapids made a late-game push with backups in, but St. Francis held on for the win.

The Fighting Saints were well balanced scoring. Wyatt Schroeder led the way with 17 points and Kulsrud contributed 14. Ryan Svihel added eight points.

The Cardinals tasted just their second defeat of the season and will have to rebound quickly as they face Champlin Park Friday night.

“We just said (in the locker room) that Champlin Park doesn’t care that we lost,” Ogorek said. “They’re coming in on a mission. If we don’t execute offensively with purpose against them, we’re going to pay the price.

