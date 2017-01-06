County attorney spends spare time on stage

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

While Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo hasn’t had formal theatrical training, he has seen the full spectrum of human emotion on display in the courtroom. Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo, left, played Federal Judge Gunnar Nordbye in the Landmark Center’s production of “Sworn to Be True: The Women of Dillinger’s Gang” in September. Photo courtesy of Krissy Schoenfelder, Landmark Center Archives

“Everyone going into a trial is seeking the truth and trying their very best to portray it to others,” Palumbo said.

Serving as county attorney since 2011 has kept Palumbo very busy, but he has made time to perform with Lakeshore Players Theater in White Bear Lake and in the St. Paul Landmark Center’s trial dramas.

His foray into the theater world started in high school when he played Doc in “West Side Story.”

Doc is an older drugstore owner, and to age Palumbo, white shoe polish was smeared in his hair, he said.

“As you can tell, I haven’t gotten it out yet,” he joked.

Palumbo claims that he was assigned the role of Doc because no singing or dancing was required, but he has done both.

Palumbo was a member of a barbershop octet, but insists that “the others carried me.”

Shortly after being elected county attorney, Palumbo participated in a “Dancing With the Stars”-like competition to raise money for the Lee Carlson Center for Mental Health & Well-Being in Fridley.

“I had to take rumba lessons for a month,” Palumbo said. “It was far more difficult than playing football,” which was his more serious passion in high school. Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo

Palumbo was reintroduced to theater when his good friend J.P. Barone, assistant attorney general, asked him to fill a role in the Lakeshore Players Theater’s production of “Wait Until Dark” during the 1998-1999 season.

Palumbo agreed to play a cop who enters near the end of the show, which follows a blind woman who becomes the target of the evil Roat and two other villainous men looking for heroin hidden inside of a doll. In a fight for her life, the heroine turns off the lights in her apartment so that she and the menacing Roat are on equal footing. The refrigerator and its light play an important part in the climactic final scene.

Palumbo’s cue to enter was thrashing noises, but one night he heard a great crash instead and quickly stepped on stage. The refrigerator had fallen on top of the actor playing Roat, and Palumbo remembers truly having no idea whether the man was alright, trying to determine whether to call 911 through whispers so that the audience would be none the wiser. The show must go on.

Palumbo has returned to the Lakeshore Players’ stage several times, but more recently, he has participated in productions at the Landmark Center.

Each autumn, the Landmark Center, once a federal courthouse, hosts a trial re-enactment, produced by Minnesota Landmarks in partnership with Lakeshore Players Theater with support from the Federal Bar Association.

This past September, Palumbo reprised his role as Judge Gunnar Nordbye, this time overseeing the trial of Evelyn “Billie” Frechette, an associate of John Dillinger, in “Sworn to Be True: The Women of Dillinger’s Gang.”

Other lawyers and judges are generally actors in these productions, according to Palumbo.

“I ask for roles where I have to do very little rehearsal,” he said. With many other responsibilities, “it is a balancing act for me.”

Playing a judge offers some reprieve as Palumbo can keep a script on the bench, he said.

Pursuing a full-time career in theater has never crossed Palumbo’s mind – he considers himself “part of the scenery who has a few lines” – but he once tried his hand at commercial modeling.

Barone saw an ad seeking men and women between the ages of 20 and 50 to model haircuts for a chain of salons and suggested Palumbo give it a try with a full head of hair, Palumbo said.

When he arrived in Minneapolis, he was surrounded by young women hoping to make modeling a career. He remembers thinking, “I am so far out of place here with all of these young and glamorous women,” he said. He did not get the job, and that was the end of his short-lived modeling career.

Palumbo said he will stick with community theater.

“It’s been fun,” he said.

